publicradioeast.org
Dare County officials say there is no available funding for beach nourishment in area where homes collapsed
People who live on a stretch of North Carolina's Outer Banks where houses fell into the ocean last year want a beach replenishment project to protect additional homes and prevent flooding, but at a public meeting in Rodanthe, Dare County officials said there's no way to pay for it. For...
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Elizabeth City: Police
The two injured people were taken to the hospital, and the department says they are both in non-critical condition. It is currently unclear if the shootings are related.
