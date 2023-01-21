Read full article on original website
Danger, wonder, existential questions in new art exhibit at Windward CC
An exhibit showcasing a body of work spanning 13 years by a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa art and art history lecturer, Listening for a Heartbeat: Works by Emily McIlroy, runs at Windward Community College’s Gallery ʻIolani February 3–March 3, 2023. “This exhibition is sensitive...
In memoriam: Ronald Heck, education leadership advocate
Nationally renowned education scholar, teacher and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Ronald Harvey Heck died on January 11, 2023, at the age of 71. Since 1987, Heck taught at the College of Education (COE) as a professor and chair of the Department of Educational Administration (EDEA). Heck wrote influential work on the effects of school leadership for more than 30 years.
UH astrophysics pioneer awarded national honor
The American Institute of Physics and the American Astronomical Society (AAS), a major international organization of professional astronomers presented University of Hawaiʻi Astronomer Karen Meech with a coveted honor recognizing her trailblazing contributions in astrophysics. AAS awarded Meech, a professor at the Institute for Astronomy (IfA), the Dannie Heineman...
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Noiʻi
—To seek knowledge or information; to investigate; investigation, examination, research, searching for even the smallest detail. “‘Noi’ means ‘to ask or request.’ Noiʻi takes it a step further in the direction of education. Doing research means we are not only open to learning but we are actively seeking knowledge and requesting information that goes through the process of investigation and examination. This process ensures that one’s intellectual foundation is strengthened by ‘even the smallest detail.’”
James Beard Award winning Chef Robynne Maii cooks with Leeward CC students
For more than 15 years, Leeward Community College held a special event, featuring a guest chef, at the on-campus restaurant The Pearl every semester as a capstone class for culinary students. Chef Robynne Maii, owner of Fête restaurant in Chinatown, had been scheduled for spring 2020 but the dinner was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in December, the students and appreciative diners were able to welcome Maii to the campus for the delayed Chef Dinner, this time as a 2022 James Beard award-winning chef.
UH Mānoa basketball teams win against UC Riverside
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s and men’s basketball teams had a strong weekend against UC Riverside. The Rainbow Wahine claimed a 55-51 home win while the Warriors won 67-63 on the road in Riverside, California. Rainbow Wahine. The Rainbow Wahine’s final score of 55-51...
