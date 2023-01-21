—To seek knowledge or information; to investigate; investigation, examination, research, searching for even the smallest detail. “‘Noi’ means ‘to ask or request.’ Noiʻi takes it a step further in the direction of education. Doing research means we are not only open to learning but we are actively seeking knowledge and requesting information that goes through the process of investigation and examination. This process ensures that one’s intellectual foundation is strengthened by ‘even the smallest detail.’”

