UH astrophysics pioneer awarded national honor
The American Institute of Physics and the American Astronomical Society (AAS), a major international organization of professional astronomers presented University of Hawaiʻi Astronomer Karen Meech with a coveted honor recognizing her trailblazing contributions in astrophysics. AAS awarded Meech, a professor at the Institute for Astronomy (IfA), the Dannie Heineman...
James Beard Award winning Chef Robynne Maii cooks with Leeward CC students
For more than 15 years, Leeward Community College held a special event, featuring a guest chef, at the on-campus restaurant The Pearl every semester as a capstone class for culinary students. Chef Robynne Maii, owner of Fête restaurant in Chinatown, had been scheduled for spring 2020 but the dinner was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in December, the students and appreciative diners were able to welcome Maii to the campus for the delayed Chef Dinner, this time as a 2022 James Beard award-winning chef.
UH System selected to national cohort on incremental credentials
The University of Hawaiʻi System is one of 28 institutions nationwide selected to the Credential As You Go (CAYG) 2023 cohort. Members of the cohort are invited to participate in CAYG’s Incremental Credentials Expansion and Adoption Initiative, which focuses on informing and facilitating the development of an incremental credentialing system.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Noiʻi
—To seek knowledge or information; to investigate; investigation, examination, research, searching for even the smallest detail. “‘Noi’ means ‘to ask or request.’ Noiʻi takes it a step further in the direction of education. Doing research means we are not only open to learning but we are actively seeking knowledge and requesting information that goes through the process of investigation and examination. This process ensures that one’s intellectual foundation is strengthened by ‘even the smallest detail.’”
UH Hilo program provides student support, community engagement
In 2021, as pandemic effects seeped into everyday life, not only were university students struggling academically, they also encountered challenges with mental health. Through a combination of state and non-profit support, Julie Mowrer, director of the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, responded quickly to students’ malaise and put together a needs-based support program. The UH Hilo Bonner Program connects students with community organizations to help them with network building and to stimulate self-esteem, academic and workforce skills and personal growth. It’s part of a nation-wide non-profit program dedicated to advancing higher education through universities engaging with their communities.
