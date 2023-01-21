In 2021, as pandemic effects seeped into everyday life, not only were university students struggling academically, they also encountered challenges with mental health. Through a combination of state and non-profit support, Julie Mowrer, director of the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, responded quickly to students’ malaise and put together a needs-based support program. The UH Hilo Bonner Program connects students with community organizations to help them with network building and to stimulate self-esteem, academic and workforce skills and personal growth. It’s part of a nation-wide non-profit program dedicated to advancing higher education through universities engaging with their communities.

