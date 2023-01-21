ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World

Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
Where Are People Moving To Idaho From

It won’t be a surprise that the majority of the move-ins are from California but Washington, Oregon, and Utah were also big contributors according to data from the University of Idaho and the Idaho Transportation Department. Data shows 21,010 Californians moving into Idaho and 10,499 from Washington in 2021.
Bundle up! Another cold day on track for the region

Wind chill values this morning dipping the region into "feels like' temps in the teens, single digits, and below 0 levels. When it's like this outside, the body will lose its heat much faster, so it's important to limit time outdoors and wear LOTS of layers covering exposed skin. Temps...
A Solution for a Parched Idaho Could Come From Thin Air

I’m a firm believer that human ingenuity can solve a lot of the problems of this world. We live in a dry climate and some of the environmental fearmongers insist it’s only going to get worse. Calmer heads would point to historical cycles and say we’re nearing the end of a lengthy drought. No matter what you believe, if you could pull your drinking water out of thin air, would you do it?
Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho

Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
8 Things Idahoans Do in the Magic Valley that Feel Offensive but Aren’t

There are things we all do in life that are offensive and will hurt someone's feelings. It can be not agreeing with their religious beliefs, flipping someone a certain finger, calling somebody a certain name, or laughing at the wrong time. While it is impossible to please everyone, these acts are viewed as offensive by most people. There are some acts that we do that feel like we are offending someone, but in reality, it is all in our head, or only a select few will find it offensive. Here are some everyday acts that the people of Idaho do that feel offensive to the one doing it, but aren't to anyone else.
What is Idaho’s Strangest Attraction?

Mental Floss created an entertaining YouTube video titled, "The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State" with the description, "Offbeat attractions in the United States include strange roadside attractions and wonderfully weird museums. The List Show is a trivia-tastic, fact-filled show for curious people. " We certainly have some interesting...
Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area

It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room

There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
