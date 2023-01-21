Read full article on original website
Related
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World
Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
Where Are People Moving To Idaho From
It won’t be a surprise that the majority of the move-ins are from California but Washington, Oregon, and Utah were also big contributors according to data from the University of Idaho and the Idaho Transportation Department. Data shows 21,010 Californians moving into Idaho and 10,499 from Washington in 2021.
South Idaho Farm Relic Likely Left Behind By Lewis & Clark Scout
Yellowstone National Park celebrated its 150 anniversary in 2022. It took decades of exploration and fatalities from those who braved horrendous conditions to put the country on notice of what a marvel this region spanning Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming was. The first time I visited Yellowstone National Park I had...
KIVI-TV
Bundle up! Another cold day on track for the region
Wind chill values this morning dipping the region into "feels like' temps in the teens, single digits, and below 0 levels. When it's like this outside, the body will lose its heat much faster, so it's important to limit time outdoors and wear LOTS of layers covering exposed skin. Temps...
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
A Solution for a Parched Idaho Could Come From Thin Air
I’m a firm believer that human ingenuity can solve a lot of the problems of this world. We live in a dry climate and some of the environmental fearmongers insist it’s only going to get worse. Calmer heads would point to historical cycles and say we’re nearing the end of a lengthy drought. No matter what you believe, if you could pull your drinking water out of thin air, would you do it?
Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho
Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
8 Things Idahoans Do in the Magic Valley that Feel Offensive but Aren’t
There are things we all do in life that are offensive and will hurt someone's feelings. It can be not agreeing with their religious beliefs, flipping someone a certain finger, calling somebody a certain name, or laughing at the wrong time. While it is impossible to please everyone, these acts are viewed as offensive by most people. There are some acts that we do that feel like we are offending someone, but in reality, it is all in our head, or only a select few will find it offensive. Here are some everyday acts that the people of Idaho do that feel offensive to the one doing it, but aren't to anyone else.
What is Idaho’s Strangest Attraction?
Mental Floss created an entertaining YouTube video titled, "The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State" with the description, "Offbeat attractions in the United States include strange roadside attractions and wonderfully weird museums. The List Show is a trivia-tastic, fact-filled show for curious people. " We certainly have some interesting...
Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area
It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho
Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
Idaho Is Dumber Than Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi?
Who (or what?) does the internet think it is, telling us Idahoans that we're stupid?. Whatever it (or he? she?) is, the world wide web has staked its claim: Idaho is the dumbest state in the country. According to Safehome.org, Idaho is the least-educated state in America when it comes...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0