Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Related
NBC New York
NYC Either Gets Measurable Snow Tomorrow or Breaks Record; Hudson Valley May See 5 Inches
We're a week away from the start of February, and for the first time all winter, we're able to we still can't say these words just yet: There is measurable snow in the forecast for New York City. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by...
NBC New York
War on Drugs Locked Him Up, Now He's a Cannabis Entrepreneur Running NYC Weed Shop
When the war on marijuana came sweeping through his New York City housing project decades ago, Roland Conner found himself going in and out of jail. It’s a time he'd rather not talk about. Now, at age 50, he has opened the state's first legal cannabis dispensary to be...
NBC New York
NYC's New LIRR Stop at Grand Central Madison Set to Open This Week — What to Know
The much-anticipated arrival of Long Island Rail Road service into Grand Central is finally here — or at least, a modified version of it. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced late Monday that LIRR service its newest station, Grand Central Madison, will begin Wednesday. But don't expect to be able to just grab any train to the new stop.
NBC New York
8 Men From South America Arrested for Home, Business Robberies on Long Island: Police
Long Island police arrested eight men they said are responsible for a series of residential and commercial robberies in Nassau County. Four of the men are from Colombia and police say they were arrested Wednesday after they tried unsuccessfully to break into a house in Lake Success. “They actually didn’t...
NBC New York
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
NBC New York
15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops
A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
NBC New York
AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows
An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.
NBC New York
4 Shootings Leave 3 Dead, Half a Dozen Wounded in Bloody NYC Weekend
A string of deadly Saturday night shootings in New York City claimed the lives of two men and wounded four others -- each coming just hours after a pair of double shootings in the same borough. The first took place in Brooklyn's Flatlands neighborhood. Police said two men were shot...
NBC New York
George Santos Previously Said He Was Target Of Assassination Attempt, Mugged on 5th Ave
Another day, another twist in the tale of Congressman George Santos. The latest claims that have surfaced: Santos previously said he was the target of an assassination attempt, and that he was mugged on Fifth Avenue during the middle of the day. So now the Long Island Republican is facing...
NBC New York
NJ Teacher Shot Dead; Husband Arrested in PA After Their Daughter Calls 911
A third-grade teacher in New Jersey was shot to death at her Jersey City home early Tuesday, allegedly a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, who was arrested out of state hours later, a high-level police source and other law enforcement sources confirmed. Sources identified the...
NBC New York
Cops Hunt for 2nd Suspect Tied to Killing of 74-Year-Old Woman Found Bound in NYC Home
After arresting a man believed to be responsible for the death of a 74-year-old woman who was found dead with her hands and feet bound on the floor of her Upper West Side apartment, police are now searching for a second suspect who may be connected to the killing. The...
NBC New York
Arrest Made in 1994 Cold Case Killing of Harlem Mother and Daughter
Police finally have a break in a cold case double murder of a mother and daughter in Harlem from nearly 30 years ago. Larry Atkinson was arrested Monday and accused of strangling the two women back in 1994, according to police. Sarah and Sharon Roberts were found dead inside a...
Comments / 0