New York City, NY

NBC New York

15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

AirTag Found Under Hood of Marked NYPD Vehicle, Email Shows

An Apple AirTag, a device used for GPS tracking, was found on a marked NYPD vehicle in Queens, according to an email obtained by News 4. According to a copy of the email, which came from the NYPD's chief of housing Martine Materasso, the AirTag was found under the hood of a marked patrol car in the borough. It didn't indicate where the discovery was made.
QUEENS, NY

