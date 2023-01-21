ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Brand new business District Market officially opens in downtown Dayton

By KaJeza Hawkins
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A grab-and-go food market celebrated its official grand opening today.

District Food Market is now open in downtown Dayton and the community came to support in full force.

After a soft launch in fall of 2022, the District Market proved to have what it took to make it official. The grab and go food market features 5 different businesses, with a variety of foods for people to pick from.

CheezCake Lab, Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, and Moo are all small businesses that have short term leases with the market. The businesses work in hopes to eventually open their own storefront.

Many members of the community made a stop in to support including The city of Dayton Chamber of Commerce President Chris Kershner, he says they are very excited to see growth of business in the area.

The impact on this goes way beyond the immediate community. This goes on to our minority business community. To our friends in the business community, they’re going to be able to support. To other companies that are located here or directly adjacent here or directly across the street. Its about improving the neighborhood, making the neighborhood better and doing something special

Dayton Chamber of Commerce President Chris Kershner

If you missed the grand opening, you can stop by their location in downtown Dayton at 200 Wayne Avenue from 12pm until 5 pm. hey are closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

