ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mableton, GA

Race for mayor of Mableton grows to six candidates on final day of qualifying

By Jennifer Hall, criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nX3u_0kM3EgSp00
This map shows the boundaries of the city of Mableton in south Cobb, which is divided into six City Council districts (represented by the six color blocks on the map). Jennifer Hall

When qualifying ended Friday evening, more than 30 people had thrown their hat in the ring to join the first municipal government of Mableton.

That included six candidates for mayor, after only two filed for election during the first two days of the period. Elections for Mableton’s mayor and six-member City Council are scheduled for March 21.

Qualifying Friday for the city’s top job were Aaron Carman, a sales manager; Charles Ford, an attorney; LaTonia Long, a public policy manager; and Henry Uche Okafor, a boxing coach.

Michael Murphy, a businessman and aide to former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, and Michael Owens, past head of the Cobb Democratic Party, qualified earlier this week.

A host of residents also qualified for the down-ballot City Council races, nearly doubling the total number of candidates citywide. All races are non-partisan.

The final and complete roster of candidates is as follows, listed alphabetically by office:

Mayor

♦ Aaron Carman

♦ Charles Ford

♦ LaTonia Long

♦ Michael Murphy

♦ Henry Uche Okafor

♦ Michael Owens

City Council, District 1

♦ Ron S. Davis

♦ DeBorah Johnson

City Council, District 2

♦ Monica Evette Delancy

♦ Dami Oladapo

♦ Kisha N. Scott

City Council, District 3

♦ Victor Arnold

♦ Paul Chukelu

♦ Keisha Jeffcoat

♦ Barry Tyler Krebs

♦ Yashica Marshall

♦ William Wilson

City Council, District 4

♦ Jennifer Anthony

♦ Patricia J. Auch

♦ Cassandra Lynn Brown

♦ Heidi Dasinger

♦ Robert Graham

♦ Shanequa E. Moore

♦ Brian Patrick

♦ Robb Pendleton

City Council, District 5

♦ Cheryl Davis

♦ Chijioke Ebbis

♦ TJ Ferguson

♦ Stephanie Joy Loose

City Council, District 6

♦ Debora Herndon

♦ Ricky Dickens

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Daily World

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Offer Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed

You could get your first glimpse soon into what a Fulton County special grand jury heard behind closed doors as it investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to interfere in the results of the 2020 election. The calls by several media groups for an immediate release of the grand jury’s findings […] The post Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Center Square

Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud

(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough enters agreement with Henry County for aquatic center

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County to help facilitate the construction and development of a new aquatic center. The agreement will allow negotiations between the city and county officials about details of the aquatic center project. Under this agreement the...
MCDONOUGH, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan leader improving after fall

Civil rights leader Clarence (C-Bo) Boahannon is recovering in Grady Hospital from a brain bleed after falling last week. C-Bo is currently recovering in a regular room after being in the ICU. Sister Kimberly Bohannon says that he is talking and alert. However, his brain has some swelling. “We thank...
NEWNAN, GA
The Citizen Online

Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City

I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

A diagnosis for murder

ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Out of state activists fueling Cop City protests, KSU prof says

“To me, the answer is not in more training, not in better-built facilities for the police. The answer is what are the alternatives for public safety." Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety...
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy