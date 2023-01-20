Race for mayor of Mableton grows to six candidates on final day of qualifying

This map shows the boundaries of the city of Mableton in south Cobb, which is divided into six City Council districts (represented by the six color blocks on the map). Jennifer Hall

When qualifying ended Friday evening, more than 30 people had thrown their hat in the ring to join the first municipal government of Mableton.

That included six candidates for mayor, after only two filed for election during the first two days of the period. Elections for Mableton’s mayor and six-member City Council are scheduled for March 21.

Qualifying Friday for the city’s top job were Aaron Carman, a sales manager; Charles Ford, an attorney; LaTonia Long, a public policy manager; and Henry Uche Okafor, a boxing coach.

Michael Murphy, a businessman and aide to former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, and Michael Owens, past head of the Cobb Democratic Party, qualified earlier this week.

A host of residents also qualified for the down-ballot City Council races, nearly doubling the total number of candidates citywide. All races are non-partisan.

The final and complete roster of candidates is as follows, listed alphabetically by office:

Mayor

♦ Aaron Carman

♦ Charles Ford

♦ LaTonia Long

♦ Michael Murphy

♦ Henry Uche Okafor

♦ Michael Owens

City Council, District 1

♦ Ron S. Davis

♦ DeBorah Johnson

City Council, District 2

♦ Monica Evette Delancy

♦ Dami Oladapo

♦ Kisha N. Scott

City Council, District 3

♦ Victor Arnold

♦ Paul Chukelu

♦ Keisha Jeffcoat

♦ Barry Tyler Krebs

♦ Yashica Marshall

♦ William Wilson

City Council, District 4

♦ Jennifer Anthony

♦ Patricia J. Auch

♦ Cassandra Lynn Brown

♦ Heidi Dasinger

♦ Robert Graham

♦ Shanequa E. Moore

♦ Brian Patrick

♦ Robb Pendleton

City Council, District 5

♦ Cheryl Davis

♦ Chijioke Ebbis

♦ TJ Ferguson

♦ Stephanie Joy Loose

City Council, District 6

♦ Debora Herndon

♦ Ricky Dickens