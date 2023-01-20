Read full article on original website
skisoutheast.com
Wintry Mix & Light Mist in NC Mountain; Colder and Snowier into Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland
Yeesh… It’s a Little Wet in the North Carolina Mountains; Frosty, With Snowmaking Happening in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland Ski Mountains. It’s 33° with a wintry mix falling at daybreak Sunday morning in the North Carolina mountains. Colder air arrives overnight, Sunday night with snow showers developing before sunrise Monday. Snow showers and flurries will continue through much of the daytime Monday. Accumulations should be light- with a dusting to 1″ for most of the region, but 1″-3″ along the western escarpment, and highest elevations might get more. we repeat this mix, rain, snow shower scenario late Wednesday night through Thursday.
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
News & Notes: Coyote caution, menhaden moratorium bill, and all-year deer hunting proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoors news from across Virginia and the region. Coyote Concerns The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports coyote mating season is from now until March. Caution is urged in areas with high concentrations of the animals. Coyotes become more active during mating season, […]
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
20 Things to Do in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The Virginia mountains encompass much of the western half of the state. Most of the mountain lakes, stunning summits, and incredible scenic vistas are part of the Blue Ridge Mountains range. The Blue...
Bay Net
NASA Rocket Launch Postponed Until Tuesday, Will Be Visible To Much Of The East Coast
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – According to NASA, a rocket launch is set for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The launch is set to take place in Virginia and will be visible to much of the east coast. The Electron rocket, which is 59 feet tall, from Rocket Lab USA is...
skisoutheast.com
Some Snow To Kickstart The Week
Some snow is always a great start to the week. After some rain moved through late Sunday, the northwest flow snow machine kicked up late overnight and this morning providing some incredible conditions to kick off the last full week of January. It is insane how fast we got to...
Garden & Gun
A Virginia Community Beseeches Coke: Save Our Ginger Ale!
Ginger ale, with its nose-tickling effervescence and zing of earthy spice, can be an acquired taste. The people of Virginia’s Northern Neck, it’s safe to say, have acquired the taste more than most. Now they’re fighting to bring a beloved local brand bubbling back to life. Even...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
Runner: Virginia hosting USATF cross country championships 'means a lot'
Some of the nation’s best runners traveled to Hanover County for the 2023 USA Track and Field (USTAF) National Cross Country Championships.
NBC 29 News
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!
Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
Industrial Distribution
VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection
Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
cardinalnews.org
Virginians want shared solar: Lawmakers should give it to them
At a time when communities and consumers across the Commonwealth are demanding more energy that is locally produced, affordable and reliable, Virginia leaders are pandering to the utilities to the detriment of residents and businesses. Instead of providing ratepayer relief from inflationary energy costs, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) just approved Dominion Energy’s request for another rate hike of nearly $15 per month – all while utilities are bringing home record profits. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in West Virginia You Need to Visit (2023)
It’s a state famed for its beautiful scenery, a place of thickly wooded gorges and mountain peaks that spiral out around the landscape, offering up some of the best hiking and outdoor activities in the country. Known as The Mountain State, it’s easy to see why people are drawn...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
Top 15 boys and girls baby names in Virginia for 2022
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Office of Vital Records unveiled its lists of Top 15 baby names for children born in the commonwealth in 2022.
a-z-animals.com
Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide
Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
