Newport Beach, CA

localocnews.com

Council to consider appointment to fill District 4 vacancy

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2023) — Anaheim’s City Council on Tuesday is set to consider a potential appointment of a Council member to fill a vacancy for District 4. The Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday is expected to hear from applicants and the public and ask questions of those seeking to represent District 4 through an appointment.
ANAHEIM, CA
MV City Council’s Agenda Jan. 24

The City Council on Tuesday, January 24 will begin pre-budget discussions; recognize an outstanding Mission Viejo Nadadores diver; and receive information about Mission Hospital’s planned expansion, among other business. The business portion of the meeting starts at 6 pm in the Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. The meeting...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from Steve Frank at February breakfast meeting

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Long Beach Republican Women Federated would “love” to have you attend their February 11, 2023, breakfast meeting. Senior Contributing Editor of California Political News and Views Steve Frank will be the featured speaker and share his views on issues affecting the Golden State. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a “hearty” scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
LONG BEACH, CA
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Homelessness Update, Council Agenda

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups. Our efforts include periodic educational workshops and seminars for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through these strategic partnerships. In 2022...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Application period to serve on a City commission extended

The application period for residents interested in serving on a City commission has been extended to March 17. The Mission Viejo City Council is seeking applications from residents interested in filling vacancies on the City’s Planning and Transportation Commission, Community Services Commission and Investment Advisory Commission. The term is for two years.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
O.C. Treasurer Freidenrich elected President of the CA Treasurer-Tax Collector Association

Santa Ana, Calif. (January 23, 2023) At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AAUW Long Beach to hear from Reena Hajat Carroll on February 4, 2023

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Long Beach’s Saturday, February 4th program will continue our work in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Featured speaker will be Reena Hajat Carroll, the Executive Director for the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ). She will talk about bias and identity and their important work with youth in cross-racial groups. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through education, training and advocacy for youth and adults in and around greater Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to peak near 70...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
La Palma police blotter, January 12 to January 18, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 12, 2023. Suspicious...
LA PALMA, CA
Longtime San Clemente Resident, World War II Vet to Turn 100

The Fitzpatrick family, which has resided in San Clemente for 41 years, is preparing to celebrate the birthday of its oldest member on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tom Fitzpatrick will turn 100 years old and will celebrate with a drive-by event in front of the Dorothy Visser Senior Center, followed by a small, private party inside. He’ll later have a larger family gathering of around 50 people this weekend.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Dogs trained by O.C. Juvenile Hall inmates graduate from Cell Dog program

The Orange County Probation Department is proud to announce the graduation of their latest class of “cell dogs.”. This program rescues dogs from local shelters and enrolls them in a basic obedience training program taught by youth who are serving their commitments at Orange County Juvenile Hall. This program...
Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship

Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
FULLERTON, CA
9th Annual ‘Cursive is Cool’ Contest Launched for K-6 Students in North America

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation announced that their 2023 “Cursive is Cool”® contest is now open to North American students from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Students are encouraged to enter early. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Third Place based on legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grade will be awarded. There will also be a prize awarded for each grade for the most Creative content and a random drawing will be held at the conclusion of the contest, so every entry has the chance to win a prize!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Adam Rafferty performs in Mission Viejo Feb. 11

Don’t miss world-class guitarist and YouTube sensation Adam Rafferty when he takes the Mission Viejo stage on Saturday, February 11. This Lord of the Strings production begins at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. Hailed from New York City, Rafferty got his start...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Long Beach Police investigating murder at 1500 block of West 31st Street

On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street regarding a shots call, which resulted in the death of a male victim. Upon arrival, officers located two male adult victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old male...
LONG BEACH, CA

