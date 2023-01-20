Read full article on original website
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
3 offseason moves New York Giants must make to become contenders
The New York Giants season came to a painful end on Saturday night, drawing to a close with a dismantling
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Mike Greenberg Names 3 Quarterbacks New York Jets Need To Trade For
Mike Greenberg, ESPN analyst and unabashed New York Jets fan, believes the franchise should trade for one of three quarterback options this offseason. "Aaron Rodgers. Lamar Jackson. Derek Carr. Any of them makes the #Jets a legit contender immediately. Make it happen," he wrote on Twitter Saturday. ...
Daniel Jones doesn't sound confident about return to Giants
Eligible for free agency this offseason, Daniel Jones' future as New York Giants quarterback is up in the air. Speaking with reporters a day after the Philadelphia Eagles knocked the Giants out of the postseason, Jones didn't sound like a guy preparing to sign a new contract tomorrow. "I'd love...
As Jets’ offensive coordinator search continues, Mike LaFleur could be on verge of landing a big job
Former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur might be on the verge of landing the same job in a much better spot: with the Los Angeles Rams. There more than a third of the teams in the league are looking for a new offensive coordinator heading into 2023, and Sports Illustrated reported that the Rams could be the first to make a hire and LaFleur is the favorite to get the job.
The Jets Are Talking to a Former Vikings Coach
The New York Jets finished 7-10 in 2022, collapsing down the stretch of head coach Robert Saleh’s second campaign after starting 7-4 through Week 12. New York was actually in legitimate contention for the AFC East midseason, logjammed with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots. The...
2023 NFL draft: Giants will select 25th overall
The New York Giants season, which far exceeded expectations, came to an end on Saturday night when they fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion. Due to the unexpected success of the team, the Giants will be in unfamiliar territory when it comes to their draft position this spring. After having two top-10 picks last off-season, New York will select 25th overall (technically 26th) in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
Ranking the Giants’ needs heading into the off-season
The New York Giants 2022-2023 season is officially over after a demoralizing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. The Giants surprised everyone and made it to the Divisional Round before their season came to a disappointing end. The loss to Philly clearly demonstrated the many weaknesses that the Giants have across their roster. As general manager Joe Schoen prepares for a crucial offseason, he will need to address the Giants’ needs at linebacker, interior offensive line, and wide receiver first and foremost.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles upgrade offense in latest 1st-round mock
Philadelphia is set to host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers visit Lincoln Financial Field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles also own the No. 10 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s shrewd trade...
