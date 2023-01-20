Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson delivers a thought provoking and profoundly revealing address
On Sunday, January 15th, the biological birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Southern Baptist preacher, theologian, and disciple of Jesus Christ, who would have turned 94 years old had he lived were treated to inspirational and motivational words of wisdom at the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc.’s “37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law” Program.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Stephanie Coleman Faces 2 Challengers As She Seeks Reelection In 16th Ward
ENGLEWOOD — Two hopefuls are vying to deny Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) a second term in City Council. Police officer Carolynn Denise Crump and nonprofit leader Eddie Johnson will appear on the February ballot aiming to unseat the freshman alderperson. Both successfully fended off challenges to their candidacies, proving they had enough valid signatures to stay in the race, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled Jan. 13.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?
Ken Griffin is an American businessman and billionaire from Illinois, who is the founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in support of education and the arts.
sxu.edu
SXU Alum Promoted to Police Commander
Saint Xavier University (SXU) alum John Spellman '94 has been promoted to Commander of the Bureau of Patrol by the Chicago Police Department (CPD). Spellman majored in criminal justice while at Saint Xavier. He'd been raised by parents who instilled in him an obligation to give back to the community. He also wanted to follow in the footsteps of his sister, an '84 graduate of Saint Xavier who went on to be a deputy chief.
chicagocrusader.com
Suspended CPD officer with Proud Boys ties will return to work one day after city elections
Robert Bakker, the Chicago police officer suspended last October for 120 days after lying to investigators about his association with the far-right group Proud Boys, will be back on the street March 1, the Sun-Times reported in a recent story. Bakker’s return will come one day after Chicago’s general election...
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
Jesse Jackson visits inmates at Cook County Jail
CHICAGO — Rainbow PUSH officials made a special visit Saturday to the inmates of the Cook County Jail hoping to inspire them. A whole host of visitors were led by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. One of his top aides was there too, all part of an effort to engage with those inside, many of […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Despite serious health woes, Reed ready to keep serving for Palos Park
G. Darryl Reed knows his time on Earth could be short. He doesn’t like it. But he gets it. The Palos Park commissioner has been dealing with intestinal failure for the past two years and his doctors have not been sugarcoating it. Reed, a former Marine and lawyer, is...
Paul Vallas Meets Chicago’s Legacy Black Press
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas fielded questions from legacy Black media outlets in a two-hour editorial roundtable on Thursday morning. Vallas, a former Chicago Public Schools CEO and mayoral candidate in 2019, is one of eight challengers vying to unseat incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Lightfoot is seeking a second term as mayor following her 2019 runoff victory over Cook County Board President Toni Preckiwinkle.
mediafeed.org
University of Chicago will set you back this much
The University of Chicago is a private research university that’s considered one of the best in the country. Ranked number six in national universities (in a tie with Stanford University) by U.S. News and World Reports, the university is affiliated with 92 Nobel Prize winners and 25 Pulitzer Prize winners. It has highly regarded schools in law, medicine, and public policy, among others. In this guide, we’ll detail the university’s admission process, the UChicago acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
ems1.com
Chicago FD fires paramedic after investigation reveals alleged missteps in patient’s death
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department has fired a paramedic after an internal affairs investigation into the death of a Buena Park man determined the first responder did not attend to the patient and then allegedly submitted a false report after the patient’s death. Leonardo Guerrero, 44, was...
University of Chicago Center for Effective Government Debuts Civic Leadership Academy’s 2023 Cohort
CHICAGO, IL — The University of Chicago Center for Effective Government (CEG) at the Harris School of Public Policy today announced its 2023 class of Civic Leadership Academy (CLA) fellows—30 of the area’s most promising government and nonprofit leaders—who make up the ninth cohort of the Center’s prestigious interdisciplinary leadership development program.
austintalks.org
Aspire Center construction to start this spring
Construction for the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation at the site of the former Emmet School building will start this spring. Financial and job development services will be available for free at when the center – being developed by Westside Health Authority with support from Austin Coming Together – opens.
Congressman asks residents to look out for postal workers amid Chicago violence
There have been robberies and attacks in recent weeks, and, in Milwaukee, a mail carrier was killed.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
fox32chicago.com
Historic Oak Park home up for sale • Chicago braces for winter weather • remains of missing woman found
CHICAGO - A Frank Lloyd Wright home is up for sale in Oak Park and it's listed for over half a million dollars, Chicago is finally expecting some winter weather after almost a month of above average temperatures, and the remains of a Downers Grove woman who went missing over five years ago have been found.
How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
Current Publishing
‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob
When Elaine Smith became an FBI agent in 1979, she knew it would be a challenging job – especially for a woman. Many of her male co-workers kept her at a distance, she said, avoiding her as a partner in the field and inappropriately prying into her personal affairs in the office. She thought she’d find support from the few other female agents in the office, but – to her surprise – they were even colder, at least initially, driven more by competition than congeniality.
International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 762 of Chicago Broadcast Technicians Endorses Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s Reelection
Chicago, IL – The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 762 of Chicago Broadcast Technicians has endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot for reelection, they announced on Wednesday. IATSE Local 762 represents technicians and artists working in broadcast in the greater Chicagoland area and Illinois who specialize in live and recorded sports, entertainment and corporate events. This endorsement comes on the heels of many others in the Chicago entertainment industry, including IATSE Locals 2, 476, 110, 750, 769 and the Chicago Entertainment Industry Labor Council.
