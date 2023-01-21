ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Warm and windy Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system moving through the lower MS Valley will whip a cold front our way late Wednesday. We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with winds out of the south to southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The rain chance is only 20% for a few showers during the day.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Next cold front will move in tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When you think cold front, you think cold air. But this front will arrive late enough in the day that we will first enjoy a warm up during daylight hours. In fact, as the winds tend to twist to the south in response to the approaching front, it will be warmer today than yesterday. Highs will be close to 80 degrees.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

After cold start we warm up today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wedge of high pressure will build in today and help swing our winds to the south. This will shut down the drainage of cold air to the Suncoast and allow the sun to do its work. We start off cold due to the cold air that has already arrived and relatively clear skies, the cold will not last long. Temperatures will rise into the 60′s then 70′s by lunch and top out in the upper 70′s this afternoon. Skies will be sunny but tend toward increasing clouds in the second half of the day.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Weak Front Brings Rain Overnight and a Cooler Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front is making its way through the Suncoast area overnight. Rain, wind and possible thunderstorms will scatter the sky while most residents are sleeping. There is a possibility of showers for your early morning commute. It will be mostly cloudy early, but as the winds kick up and the clouds clear, the sunshine will reappear. Cooler temperatures are on tap with a high of 68 degrees to kick off the work week, with a cool breeze from the north.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cooler weather today as a cold front moves past

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will move past today and turn winds to the north. The breezy and gusty winds will usher in somewhat cooler weather for the afternoon and tomorrow. We can expect only about a 5-degree drop in temperatures but will have the effect of returning us to near normal temperatures today, after an abnormally warm day yesterday.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A Windy Sunday - with nighttime thunderstorms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weather is dominated by two cold fronts. Front #1 moves through the Suncoast Sunday night with a few showers. Gusty winds out of the south develop Sunday with a little more sunshine. Warm temps Sunday turn cooler Monday with Monday’s north wind. THen cold front #2 approaches Tuesday/Wednesday so we warm up again, with gusty winds out of the south, again. Wednesday NIght showers are likely with that front, followed by much cooler air, highs in the mid-60s, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Shallow water and big boats don't mix

Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Video: Coast Guard intercepts sailboat with nearly 400 on board

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of the interception of a dangerously overladed Haitian sailboat over the weekend. The USGS cutter Legare’s crew assisted in stopping the unsafe vessel in the Caribbean Jan. 22. There were more than 390 people aboard. The Coast Guard...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Housing market slows down on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Realtors across the Suncoast said even though the market is still booming, they are starting to see a little bit of a slowdown. The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee released their 2022 market statistics. They reported that closed home sales are down from 2021. But interestingly enough, the price of homes has increased.
SARASOTA, FL
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port Charlotte Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Ford Mustang was heading west on McCall Road just before 10 p.m. A motorcyclist, also a 25-year-old man, from...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

