SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wedge of high pressure will build in today and help swing our winds to the south. This will shut down the drainage of cold air to the Suncoast and allow the sun to do its work. We start off cold due to the cold air that has already arrived and relatively clear skies, the cold will not last long. Temperatures will rise into the 60′s then 70′s by lunch and top out in the upper 70′s this afternoon. Skies will be sunny but tend toward increasing clouds in the second half of the day.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO