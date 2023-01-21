Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
Embracing Our Differences in SarasotaChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Warm and windy Wednesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system moving through the lower MS Valley will whip a cold front our way late Wednesday. We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with winds out of the south to southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The rain chance is only 20% for a few showers during the day.
Mysuncoast.com
Next cold front will move in tonight
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When you think cold front, you think cold air. But this front will arrive late enough in the day that we will first enjoy a warm up during daylight hours. In fact, as the winds tend to twist to the south in response to the approaching front, it will be warmer today than yesterday. Highs will be close to 80 degrees.
Mysuncoast.com
After cold start we warm up today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wedge of high pressure will build in today and help swing our winds to the south. This will shut down the drainage of cold air to the Suncoast and allow the sun to do its work. We start off cold due to the cold air that has already arrived and relatively clear skies, the cold will not last long. Temperatures will rise into the 60′s then 70′s by lunch and top out in the upper 70′s this afternoon. Skies will be sunny but tend toward increasing clouds in the second half of the day.
Mysuncoast.com
Weak Front Brings Rain Overnight and a Cooler Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front is making its way through the Suncoast area overnight. Rain, wind and possible thunderstorms will scatter the sky while most residents are sleeping. There is a possibility of showers for your early morning commute. It will be mostly cloudy early, but as the winds kick up and the clouds clear, the sunshine will reappear. Cooler temperatures are on tap with a high of 68 degrees to kick off the work week, with a cool breeze from the north.
Mysuncoast.com
Cooler weather today as a cold front moves past
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will move past today and turn winds to the north. The breezy and gusty winds will usher in somewhat cooler weather for the afternoon and tomorrow. We can expect only about a 5-degree drop in temperatures but will have the effect of returning us to near normal temperatures today, after an abnormally warm day yesterday.
Mysuncoast.com
A Windy Sunday - with nighttime thunderstorms!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weather is dominated by two cold fronts. Front #1 moves through the Suncoast Sunday night with a few showers. Gusty winds out of the south develop Sunday with a little more sunshine. Warm temps Sunday turn cooler Monday with Monday’s north wind. THen cold front #2 approaches Tuesday/Wednesday so we warm up again, with gusty winds out of the south, again. Wednesday NIght showers are likely with that front, followed by much cooler air, highs in the mid-60s, to end the week.
Longboat Observer
Shallow water and big boats don't mix
Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home. Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four...
Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
Mysuncoast.com
Video: Coast Guard intercepts sailboat with nearly 400 on board
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of the interception of a dangerously overladed Haitian sailboat over the weekend. The USGS cutter Legare’s crew assisted in stopping the unsafe vessel in the Caribbean Jan. 22. There were more than 390 people aboard. The Coast Guard...
Commissioners look to repair Charlotte Sports Park after Hurricane Ian
Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners is discussing options after the Charlotte Sports Park suffered damages from Hurricane Ian.
WATCH: Park rangers remove ‘monster’ toad from wild, could be largest on record
A massive toad has been removed from the wild after park rangers discovered the amphibian by a mere coincidence.
Mysuncoast.com
Housing market slows down on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Realtors across the Suncoast said even though the market is still booming, they are starting to see a little bit of a slowdown. The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee released their 2022 market statistics. They reported that closed home sales are down from 2021. But interestingly enough, the price of homes has increased.
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
‘It’s just been a nightmare’: Port Charlotte couple still waiting on insurance after Ian rips off roof
More than 100 days have passed since Hurricane Ian ripped off Joe Fox and Amira Antelo's roof, leaving their home severely damaged—and they are still waiting for their insurance to come through.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port Charlotte Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Ford Mustang was heading west on McCall Road just before 10 p.m. A motorcyclist, also a 25-year-old man, from...
Comments / 0