Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

By Larry Brown
 4 days ago
Aug 11, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Rafael Nadal from Spain during the awards ceremony during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open.

Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into the country, which helped Nadal separate himself in their battle for the most majors.

As far as Becker is concerned, if Nadal is to win any more majors, it won’t be at the Australian Open.

The former German tennis star has provided some commentary for Eurosport .

“The question was: Will he play until he’s 40? I don’t think so. Yesterday was already the first step towards his retirement,” Becker said of Nadal .

“An injury like that is hard, and at this age, it takes even longer to get back into shape. I hope and pray that he will get well soon and that we will see him looking fresh again in Paris at the latest, but I think his days are numbered,” Becker said.

That is a tough comment to say that Nadal’s days are numbered.

Becker said he knows the clay court season will be Nadal’s priority, and he still would pick the Spaniard to win the French Open. But he doesn’t anticipate Nadal playing the Australian Open again.

“I think he will want to play Paris again. But I don’t know if he will take on Australia again. That’s why we should celebrate him as long as we have him.” Becker said.

Becker hailed Nadal as more than just a tennis legend, calling him a “sports legend.” He thinks Rafa should be celebrated while he is playing. But like we all know, at some point Nadal will have to call it quits the way Roger Federer recently did. Becker thinks the hip injury is one more thing pushing Nadal towards the end of his career.

Nadal’s 22 majors are one more than Djokovic’s 21 and two more than Federer’s 20.

The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 5

