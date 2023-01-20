Prosecutor: Brick women accused of animal cruelty violated terms of release by attempting to see pets

Two Brick Township women charged with animal cruelty may be heading to jail for allegedly violating a condition of their pretrial release.

Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, are facing charges after officials say they discovered more than 120 dogs and nearly 50 cats inside their home on Dec. 2. They were charged with animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a child.

The women were released from jail under the condition that they would have no contact with the animals. They were also not allowed to have contact with Lonczak’s 16-year-old daughter, who was living in the home at the time of their arrest.

But officials say that on Jan. 19, the women went to the Ocean County Animal Shelter in Stafford Township and demanded that their dogs be returned. Lonczak’s daughter was also with them.

The shelter refused to return the animals.

Due to the accusations, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to revoke the pretrial release and have the women detained ahead of their trial.

Lonczak and Nycz are due in court Tuesday.