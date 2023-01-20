Read full article on original website
Collider
'Wolf Pack' Review: Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns to TV for a Supernatural Drama That Lacks Fun and Focus
At the risk of making us all feel old, it is quite jarring to remember that it has now been more than two decades since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first premiered way back in 1997. It remains a beloved series that still has a legacy that has been tempered by, among other things, the way many of those who worked to bring it to life were treated on set. There is then something nice about seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar back on screen after all this time in Wolf Pack, where she also serves as an executive producer. Playing the intrepid and delightfully snarky arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is looking into mysterious goings-on surrounding a massive California fire that roused a dormant creature to torment a group of teens, Gellar is the undisputed best part of the entire experience. For those merely looking for another chance to see her in action, there may be just enough to win you over. However, in the first two episodes provided for review, it soon becomes clear that this series is not really about her. As a result, Wolf Pack is already proving to be far less entertaining and far more derivative than it could have been.
Inside the Magic
‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film
A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
wegotthiscovered.com
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 4
When dealing with any show, not every episode can be a significant character development piece or move the plot along in major ways. Sometimes, a side adventure is enough. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished. By taking some characters out of the equation, it allowed others to interact and grow some of their relationships in different ways. It also hinted at more to come with Cid (Rhea Perlman), as it has been set up that her allegiance and loyalty to the clones could be tested in future episodes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantasy fans heartbroken by cancellation news, but at least Netflix wasn’t responsible this time
Often when news breaks about a beloved but niche fantasy show being cancelled, Netflix is to blame. Weirdly that’s not the case this time, as a different streaming giant is breaking hearts by cancelling the nascent show Vampire Academy. People are understandably very upset. Also this miffed fan:. For...
Holly Gibney is back on the case in Stephen King's new novel: Read an excerpt from Holly
Holly Gibney has been a recurring presence in Stephen King's books since he introduced the character in 2014's Mr. Mercedes, and over time she has transformed from a shy recluse to a full-fledged, occasionally tough private detective. Now Gibney is returning in King's new novel Holly to solve the gruesome mystery behind multiple disappearances in a Midwestern town, and EW has an exclusive excerpt.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Young Winona Ryder With New Look as she shoots for Russo brothers’ ‘The Electric State’
It seems Millie’s love affair with the 80s is not going to end anytime soon. Born a Gen Z but interestingly she has this old-world charm that makes her a perfect fit for projects set in the 80s or in the 18th century. Millie Bobby Brown killed it in Stranger Things and was delightful in corsets in Enola Holmes! And now her next movie is yet again set in the 1980s.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCU diehards certain James Gunn will cast Chris Pratt as one of two characters
Soon, James Gunn will see his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end and he will he mainlining DC Studios as its new co-CEO. The filmmaker is likely to bring his friends from the 616 over, though, and now franchise fans are worried the one people love to hate will end up being cast as one of two lesser-known, but still beloved heroic characters.
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
Collider
'Mayfair Witches' Producer Says Three More Anne Rice Series Are in the Works
Over the last few months, the Anne Rice Immortal Universe has come alive at AMC. First with the vibrant first season of Interview with the Vampire, and now with Mayfair Witches. Both series have been serving as an exciting introduction to a connected supernatural world—but there’s more to come, as executive producer Mark Johnson told Collider.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Sandman Universe: The Dead Boy Detectives’ #2
“Edwin and Charles learn that finding the dame doesn’t always mean closing the case when it turns out their new Thai ghost friends seem to be caught in the crosshairs of some dangerous enemies. Thankfully, the best thing about being a dead boy detective is that it’s not like you can die again…right?”
Tom Hanks Reveals Kicking Fonzie on ‘Happy Days’ Launched His Legendary Career
The legendary career of Oscar winner Tom Hanks actually dates back to a time when he kicked Fonzie on Happy... The post Tom Hanks Reveals Kicking Fonzie on ‘Happy Days’ Launched His Legendary Career appeared first on Outsider.
Emilia Clarke hasn't watched House of the Dragon, but she has a good reason
Emilia Clarke is the Mother of Dragons, but she's not tuning in to House of the Dragons for a very relatable reason.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Worse Than ‘That ’70s Show’ in Every Way
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.There are so many reboots, remakes, and reimaginations of old, once-popular TV shows that the news of yet another should hardly be news at all. Instead, it should seem somewhat inevitable. Then there was the announcement that Netflix was reviving That ’70s Show, this time as That ’90s Show.But the way Netflix worded this news…it was less a punch to the gut than a wrecking ball to the...
comicon.com
Advance Review: Cardoselli’s Artwork Saves `Don’t Spit In The Wind’ #1
Strong, stylized artwork makes this issue, which centers on garbage men tasked with cleaning up an abandoned Earth. The story is thin, but the artwork and colors are unique and give hope that the story will come around soon. Overall. If you ever though you had the worst job in...
Netflix movie boss says Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is two parts because of its scale
Zack Snyder's new Netflix film is coming in two parts
dexerto.com
Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk “leaked” in concept art
A first look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in the MCU Thunderbolts movie has reportedly been leaked in a glimpse at the movie’s concept art. In 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the Thunderbolts. Essentially, they’re Marvel’s Suicide Squad, named after Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, earlier played by the late William Hurt.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
thedigitalfix.com
Fantastic Beasts 4 just got its biggest update from Eddie Redmayne
The Harry Potter movie franchise just got a big, disappointing update after Eddie Redmayne spoke about Fantastic Beasts 4. After concluding well over a decade ago, the Harry Potter movie series temporarily came the an end. However, before too long audiences were transported back to the Wizarding World with a...
