National Treasure: Edge of History has done a fairly decent job at navigating its various twists and turns. The movies were never really built off of twists; it didn’t need them as the riddles and puzzles were enough to withstand a full feature length story. But the show has been much more plot driven, and while the riddles and puzzles have been nice to use as plot devices, they were never a driving factor the same way that the twists have been. This makes sense as there is much more screen time, and this episode shows that the twists still have steam to keep the show engaging.

1 DAY AGO