Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Previewing DC Black Label’s ‘Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman’ #1
“Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is the greatest thief that Gotham City has ever seen. She’s effortlessly stolen countless items of immense value over the years and successfully evaded the GCPD and Batman. But when Catwoman finds out an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it sends Catwoman into a spiral, and she’ll do everything in her power to steal it back. Batman tries to stop her before she goes too far, and a mysterious figure known as the Forger will change Catwoman’s life forever. The all-star creative team of G. WILLOW WILSON (Poison Ivy, Ms. Marvel) and JAMIE McKELVIE (The Wicked & The Divine, Young Avengers) unite for this epic story!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Sandman Universe: The Dead Boy Detectives’ #2
“Edwin and Charles learn that finding the dame doesn’t always mean closing the case when it turns out their new Thai ghost friends seem to be caught in the crosshairs of some dangerous enemies. Thankfully, the best thing about being a dead boy detective is that it’s not like you can die again…right?”
comicon.com
Cat Caught In A Cage: Previewing ‘Catwoman’ #51
Never cage her. Never chain her. Never tie and keep her down. After the explosive events in Alleytown…the Cat wants out. But with Selina Kyle locked up while under investigation for murder, there still has to be a Catwoman on the streets of Gotham to keep the mob families behaving under the Cat’s claws…it’s a good thing Eiko Hasigawa has a Catwoman costume in the back of her closet that’s just waiting to be put on again!”
comicon.com
Bluebird’s Brother Banged Up In ‘Punchline: The Gotham Game’ #4 Preview
Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang’s crusade to reshape the Gotham City underworld continues with a vengeance. But Punchline is done dealing with henchmen and hired assassins…she’s going right to the top, forcing a meeting with Black Mask and his criminal hive. Will Punchline have their ear, or will they rip out her heart?! And how will Bluebird recover from the vicious defeat Punchline dealt her as she tries to help her brother?”
comicon.com
A Revolting Development: ‘The Magic Order 4’ #1 Advance Review
‘The Magic Order 4’ #1 is one part supernatural horror story and one part bloody revolution as we pick up, swiftly, from events revealed at the end of the last series. A fast-paced set of events suggesting that time is of the essence if this particular revolution is to succeed. But can it? After all, as any magician will tell you, not everything you see is real. A strong start to the latest chapter in the Moonstone family saga.
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books Announces ‘Hans Vogel Is Dead’ Volume 1
Coming soon from Dark Horse Books is Hans Vogel is Dead Volume 1, the first book in a new trilogy by historian-turned-cartoonist Sierra Barnes. Originally debuting as a webcomic, then on Kickstarter and eventually Cast Iron Books in the UK, this anti-fascist fairytale focuses on the importance of recognizing past wrongs. The first paperback volume will feature new cover art as well as an expanded sketchbook section.
comicon.com
Multiverse Of Mirth: Previewing ‘Harley Quinn’ #26
Artist: David Baldeon, Matteo Lolli, Pasquale Qualano. “What’s fifty Harley Quinns from all over the Multiverse plus one interdimensional murderer hell-bent on killing all of the aforementioned Harleys, divided by two very hungry hyenas, all to the power of Kevin…? 23. Obviously. But, also, a really weird way to spend your weekend. Nothing like meeting yourself 49 times to give you a real good existential crisis! I’m not one for self-doubt and all that…but it’s hard not to be at least a little jealous of mermaid Harley.”
comicon.com
Advance Review: Spock Evolves In `Star Trek- Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma’ #2
While comic book tie-ins are often just money grabs, this limited series is a great addition to the story. With strong writing and simple, but effective, visuals, this series leaves readers wanting more. Overall. When Star Trek first appeared on television screens in the 1960s, all eyes were on the...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Season 1, Episode 7
National Treasure: Edge of History has done a fairly decent job at navigating its various twists and turns. The movies were never really built off of twists; it didn’t need them as the riddles and puzzles were enough to withstand a full feature length story. But the show has been much more plot driven, and while the riddles and puzzles have been nice to use as plot devices, they were never a driving factor the same way that the twists have been. This makes sense as there is much more screen time, and this episode shows that the twists still have steam to keep the show engaging.
comicon.com
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On January 25, 2023
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
comicon.com
Review Round Up: Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
Another good selection of reviews for you again this week and from a good variety of publishers too. Scott Redmond managed to get through the following comics and share his thoughts:. Captain America: Symbol of Truth #9 (Marvel) Black Panther #13 (Marvel) Strange #10 (Marvel) Immortal X-Men #10 (Marvel) Wakanda...
Comments / 0