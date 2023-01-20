ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots' top 10 highest-graded offensive players in 2022, per PFF

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25attm_0kM35tP600

Most would rather forget about the New England Patriots’ disastrous offensive season, but doing so would take away from the obvious bright spots the unit showed as well.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson went from running in the shadows of Damien Harris to breaking out as one of the best do-it-all backs ever drafted in the Bill Belichick era.

Offensive guard Michael Onwenu’s stock shot through the roof, DeVante Parker proved he can be a legitimate deep threat option in New England and Marcus Jones showed he’s more than just a threat on defense and special teams.

Of course, the good was overshadowed by the bad offensive play-calling, and that all falls back on Belichick swiping right when he should have swiped left on Matt Patricia as the play-caller. But I digress.

Here are the top 10 offensive players for the Patriots in the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

10T. Mac Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KORU_0kM35tP600
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

10T. Kevin Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9NlK_0kM35tP600
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

9. Conor McDermott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUNPk_0kM35tP600
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

8. DeVante Parker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256uaO_0kM35tP600
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

7. David Andrews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8c0M_0kM35tP600
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

6. Jakobi Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlS3T_0kM35tP600
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

5. Damien Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkHVu_0kM35tP600
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

4. Michael Onwenu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jw9Xb_0kM35tP600
AP Photo/Paul Connors

3. Pierre Strong Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lR61E_0kM35tP600
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

2. Rhamondre Stevenson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I82B3_0kM35tP600
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1. Marcus Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2bhx_0kM35tP600
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

