Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersM. L. FrenchNorristown, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Related
There’s a change at the top of the boys basketball rankings
Allentown Central Catholic continues to climb the boys basketball rankings. The Vikings’ current run of success includes a win over then-No. 1 Emmaus, which shouldn’t be punished too much since it was without standout guard Dylan Darville.
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley Legends Sign “Legendary” Basketball Star Ahead of March Season Opener
(January 23, 2023, Allentown, Pa) –The Lehigh Valley Legends, a professional basketball organization dedicated to fostering talent and skillset at a local level, announce the latest player joining their roster for the 2023 season. The Basketball League (TBL) and Lehigh Valley Legends welcome Guyana native and local high school...
sauconsource.com
Salisbury Grad, Now a St. Luke’s Med Student, Gains Confidence Volunteering
“Tuesday evenings are the best part of my week,” said Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine student Hannah Kahn. That’s when Kahn, a 2015 graduate of Salisbury High School, volunteers for Laundry on Linden at the Family Wash Day laundromat in downtown Allentown, getting hands-on experience to complement the book learning, case studies, exams and other rigors that are part of her intensive physician training.
Hampton Lanes is rebuilt and ready to roll after challenging journey
It was a long and painful journey to get to this day for Jason Lauchnor. But now, the events that began nearly two years ago are behind him, and his promise from that snowy February day has come to fruition. Jason and his father, Karl, were the proud owners of...
sauconsource.com
New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community
A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
East Hanover Man Missing From Lehigh University
Officials at Lehigh University are seeking the public's help in locating a missing student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey, was reported missing Friday, Jan. 20. Foul play is not suspected. Daniel is a university center facilities work-study student. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Lehigh Valley weather: Winter weather advisory, revised snow totals for Wednesday storm that will impact commutes
Forecasters at the National Weather Service say a “burst of snow” from a Wednesday winter storm will impact the morning commute, with ice and rain in store for the evening rush. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, urging drivers to...
Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District
The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
‘Amazing students.’ Easton Area kids fight cancer, hope to raise $50K in teacher’s name.
It’s one thing to raise money for a worthy cause. But Estelle Fox, Tavleen Rahal and Suhani Makwana have taken fundraising to the next level. The Easton Area High School students are going all out to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. As part of their seven-week...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Jessica & Ricky's Wedding at Pocono Palms
Jessica O’Donnell and Ricky Gower, Jr. met when Jessica began her new career with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. As the Hellertown/Lower Saucon Chamber liaison, she got acquainted with board member Ricky. The ideal spot for Ricky’s proposal was their first home on Sunset Drive, followed by celebration in NYC by way of stretch limo.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police substation to open in next few weeks
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub. A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police. The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
Triangle
Generation Gentrifiers: How Suburban-Born College Students are Ruining Philadelphia
3990 Market St: It is supposed to be home to 68 low-income Black and brown families. The owner of the building, IBID Associates LP, has given their residents until December 27th to find new homes as they let their contract with the Department of Housing and Human Development expire. This further destruction of a once Black community to satisfy ever-hungry University City is a plague to the city and an example of the dark reality of what it means to be Black and poor in University City. Big business sees you as disposable. It’s important to note that “University City” was not always what we called this neighborhood. It used to be called the “Black Bottom,” and to some people it’s still “Da Bottom.” In reality, “University City” is a marketing campaign that’s bulldozed through a now-forgotten black hub, and has successfully done what gentrifiers do best: erase what once belonged. Calling the area “University City” is a slap in the face to those who knew what their home was when white people were still scared to go within ten blocks of it.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution, particularly during the morning commute when snow may be heaviest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Country music star Chris Lane booked for Quakertown venue this summer
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A big country music name is making a stop in Bucks County this summer. Chris Lane is set to perform at the Univest Performance Center in Quakertown on Friday, July 7, according to a news release Monday. The multi-platinum, chart-topping artist will be part of the 2023...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown model train shop shuts its doors
Over the years the model railroading hobby has gotten so expensive, it's pricing people out. According to Bill Hogan, prices have gone up at least 30% in recent years.
Comments / 0