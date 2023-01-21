ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

Salisbury Grad, Now a St. Luke’s Med Student, Gains Confidence Volunteering

“Tuesday evenings are the best part of my week,” said Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine student Hannah Kahn. That’s when Kahn, a 2015 graduate of Salisbury High School, volunteers for Laundry on Linden at the Family Wash Day laundromat in downtown Allentown, getting hands-on experience to complement the book learning, case studies, exams and other rigors that are part of her intensive physician training.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community

A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

East Hanover Man Missing From Lehigh University

Officials at Lehigh University are seeking the public's help in locating a missing student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey, was reported missing Friday, Jan. 20. Foul play is not suspected. Daniel is a university center facilities work-study student. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District

The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Jessica & Ricky's Wedding at Pocono Palms

Jessica O’Donnell and Ricky Gower, Jr. met when Jessica began her new career with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. As the Hellertown/Lower Saucon Chamber liaison, she got acquainted with board member Ricky. The ideal spot for Ricky’s proposal was their first home on Sunset Drive, followed by celebration in NYC by way of stretch limo.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police substation to open in next few weeks

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub. A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police. The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Triangle

Generation Gentrifiers: How Suburban-Born College Students are Ruining Philadelphia

3990 Market St: It is supposed to be home to 68 low-income Black and brown families. The owner of the building, IBID Associates LP, has given their residents until December 27th to find new homes as they let their contract with the Department of Housing and Human Development expire. This further destruction of a once Black community to satisfy ever-hungry University City is a plague to the city and an example of the dark reality of what it means to be Black and poor in University City. Big business sees you as disposable. It’s important to note that “University City” was not always what we called this neighborhood. It used to be called the “Black Bottom,” and to some people it’s still “Da Bottom.” In reality, “University City” is a marketing campaign that’s bulldozed through a now-forgotten black hub, and has successfully done what gentrifiers do best: erase what once belonged. Calling the area “University City” is a slap in the face to those who knew what their home was when white people were still scared to go within ten blocks of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.

Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution, particularly during the morning commute when snow may be heaviest.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
WHITEHALL, PA

