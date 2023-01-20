Read full article on original website
KOMU
Local club starts fundraiser to feed over-worked health care workers
COLUMBIA — A local rotary club is taking initiative to feed stressed health care workers in Missouri. Columbia South Rotary Club started the program "Meals for Healthcare Heroes" back in 2020, during the pandemic. The club partnered with Rock Bridge High School's Rotary Interact Club to raise funds to help feed MU Health Care employees.
KOMU
Boone County clerk allowed to intervene in former Rep. Basye's lawsuit against CPS
COLUMBIA - The civil lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools will see a new judge, the court decided Monday. The court also allowed the Boone County clerk to intervene in the case. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit, after the district filed...
KOMU
MO Attorney General calls on CPS board to resign following controversial drag performance
COLUMBIA — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called on CPS board members to resign following a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. Bailey appeared in the radio show "Wake up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert" on Monday and pointed the finger squarely at CPS for exposing 30 CPS middle school students in attendance to what he calls a performance of a "sexual nature."
KOMU
CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Gov. Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office was "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."
KOMU
kwos.com
CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet
The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Rising egg prices leading more mid-Missourians to raise poultry
COLUMBIA — Egg prices have increased as much as 60% in the last year. The deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history means a dozen could cost as much as six dollars at local grocery stores. But some mid-Missourians are avoiding the price rise entirely. Samantha George and...
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff to have jury trial for DWI case
RANDOLPH COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism's upcoming trial will have a jury, a judge decided at a court appearance Monday morning. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering arrest, both misdemeanors. Chism was arrested last October in Moberly when officers were called to an Arby's for...
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
KOMU
Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand
COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time. Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since Jan. 6, and that extension will continue until Jan. 28.
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mycouriertribune.com
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area. Seventy-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of the neighborhood.
KOMU
Residential home suffers damage after Jefferson City fire
JEFFERSON CITY - A single-story dwelling has suffered heavy damage after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The JCFD responded to calls of a structure fire in the 600...
kjluradio.com
Reckless driver destroys access to Marshall middle school classroom
A careless driver causes a long day of work Sunday at a middle school in Marshall. Marshall Public Schools announced on social media Sunday morning that someone had driven through a wooden handicap ramp to their 5th grade trailer on Vest Street before coming to rest in a neighboring yard.
KOMU
Red Cross helping family after Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after a residential structure fire in Columbia overnight Sunday. The fire occurred around a detached garage at 401 West Worley Street. The Columbia Fire Department reported heavy fire once they arrived on scene. Assistant Fire Marshal Walt Goodman said the fire is still under...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
