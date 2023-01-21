Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Tire Grant Has Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Riding on Soy
FARGO, N.D. (NDSC) – North Dakota and Barnes County farmers, through their soybean checkoff dollars, are giving back to local first responders this winter while promoting soy-based innovation at the same time. In January, the North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC) provided a grant to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department...
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
kvrr.com
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
kvrr.com
Update: Fargo man accused of starting fire in apartment arrested
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S....
lakesarearadio.net
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
valleynewslive.com
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Thank you to all of you folks who have remained patient while incurring inconveniences resulting from our winter weather. Please know the Valley City Street Department, the Barnes County Highway Department and the North Dakota Department of Transportation have all been making great efforts to make your streets and roads safe. Winds, snow, freezing fog and a lack of sunshine work against them as they work to break through and remove the ice on roads.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
valleynewslive.com
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Tourism Announces New Board Members
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Jamestown Tourism) – During their annual meeting on Monday, January 23, Jamestown Tourism elected Taylor Barnes to the Board of Directors. The Board provides leadership in coordinating, promoting, and supporting tourism growth and development in Jamestown, N.D. and surrounding areas. Taylor Barnes worked previously as the Jamestown...
newsdakota.com
Lahman Joins NDSU Extension As 4-H Animal Science Specialist
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – Samantha Lahman has joined North Dakota State University Extension as a 4-H animal science specialist in the Center for 4-H Youth Development. She will lead efforts to develop, deliver and evaluate new and innovative 4-H youth development programming and learning experiences in the area of animal science at the county, area and state levels. The position works in collaboration with NDSU animal sciences faculty, Extension specialists, Extension agents, youth, adult volunteers and animal industry stakeholders. She also will develop, design and deliver volunteer and staff training to blend animal science content with best practices in youth development.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools release 2022-23 enrollment report; middle and elementary student numbers forecasted to increase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools released their 2022-23 enrollment report, projecting student numbers for the next five years. This includes increased student numbers for middle and elementary while high school numbers are forecasted to decrease. FPS wrote in their report that there could be around...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Knock Off Minot in the Magic City
MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A big night in net for Andrew Walz and a late empty netter from Brooks Roaldson led the Blue Jays to a massive 4-1 victory at Minot High. Easton Romsdal got Jamestown on the board with his second goal of the year in the first period to push the Jays in front 1-0 at 4:44. Brooks Roaldson and Max Mehus had the assists.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Infectious disease specialist says FM metro flu cases "have started to come down"
(Fargo, ND) -- The news is promising when it comes to the flu season here it the FM metro. That's the word from an infectious disease specialist at Sanford Health. "A good thing about flu right now is because it went up so suddenly we think we are beyond the peak now and the cases have started to come down," said Dr. Arvish Nagpal.
