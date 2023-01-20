Read full article on original website
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
Bella Roma Pizzeria Steps Up to Help Salvation Army of Osceola County After Christmas Eve Break-in
The Salvation Army of Osceola County, which provides care and compassion to those in need in Kissimmee, was sadly vandalized and robbed on Christmas Eve, forcing the organization to temporarily close. Fortunately, the owners of Bella Roma Pizzeria, who have two locations in St. Cloud, stepped up to help. Bella...
Good Samaritan residents left in limbo after sale announced
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Dozens of seniors living in a Kissimmee retirement community are now looking for a new place to live, after learning their community is up for sale. In 2022, a pair of hurricanes hit Central Florida hard. Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee was flooded, causing...
Orange County named ‘Tree City USA’ this year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Arbor Day Foundation awarded Orange County with an award on Friday. The county was named Tree City USA for the 16th year in honor of the state’s Arbor Day, according to a release. The Tree City USA program recognizes tree-planting efforts. “Trees...
Good Samaritan Society homeowners voice concerns over community selloff
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement that Good Samaritan Society is selling off the Kissimmee Village community, News 6 spoke with residents who currently live there. Ray Rodriguez is a homeowner in the community and said, “Our biggest concern is that they’re gonna wanna change the whole area...
Construction on Osceola County toll road extension will start next year
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority say Poinciana Parkway will soon be extended by about three miles to help with traffic flow. Drivers passing through Poinciana on Monday were excited about the project. “Extending the roadways would probably help out a lot, especially with...
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Orlando protesters march for women's rights as rallies organize across country
Rallies for women’s rights came together all over the country this weekend. In Orlando, protesters marched Saturday through downtown to mark 50 years since the Roe vs. Wade decision. A group of about 200 protesters marched through the heart of Orlando’s downtown during what would’ve been the 50th anniversary...
Dutch Bros to Expand in Osceola County
The upcoming restaurants will be located at "the southwest corner of West U.S. Highway 192 and Vista Del Lago Boulevard, while the other would go on two acres at the northwest corner of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Everglades Circle."
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
Custodian at Space Coast High School threatens student with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A high school custodian in Brevard County was arrested after he threatened a student with a razor, according to deputies. On Friday, Jan. 20, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Baillaregon after he threatened a student with a razor in the school bathroom the day before.
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WOGX and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
Demolition begins on old Cocoa Beach city hall
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new in Cocoa Beach. The town's sixty year old rundown city hall is being torn down to make way for a new one. Cocoa Beach's sixty-year-old city hall is being torn down. The concept for a...
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023
“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square
Regarding the Issue of those who save seats in the squares while dancing or, even worse, when they go to eat and then return to their “saved” seats in the squares. Frankly, the only word for them is selfish, selfish, selfish!. It doesn’t matter if they live in...
Deputies Searching For Man Who Stole A Dozen Bottles Of Champagne From Florida Publix
POLK COUNTY. Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the man pictured in the photo above. According to deputies, on December 27th at about 1:45 pm, he entered the Publix store at 1090 Spirit Lake Road near Winter Haven
