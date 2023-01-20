ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -There is a threat for strong to possibly severe storms in our area from Wednesday morning into early afternoon. We had a chilly morning, then a pleasant afternoon with temps in the 60s, along with a mix of clouds and sun. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, with increasing southeasterly breezes and lows near 60. Only a couple of isolated showers are possible this evening.
wfit.org

Midweek storms could bring damaging winds & tornadoes to Panhandle, North Florida

A cold front is forecast to bring damaging winds and the risk of strong tornadoes Tuesday into Wednesday across the Panhandle. Surface analysis Monday shows an organizing area of low pressure near the Four Corners region of the Southwestern U.S. Over the next 24 hours, this low pressure is forecast to become better organized, producing the risk of severe storms along the Texas Gulf Coast and heavy snow in the North Texas Panhandle. A warm front will approach the Florida Panhandle Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low pulls away from the High Plains and into the Lower Mississippi River Valley. This will introduce a warm and unstable environment and could result in strong and severe thunderstorms.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Great white shark caught by 12-year-old boy in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Tuesday, Campbell Keenan was fishing off the coast of south Florida when he caught a great white shark. The 12-year-old Massachusetts boy was visiting Fort Lauderdale when he experienced this catch of a lifetime. Videos of the moment show Campbell sitting strapped into a chair...
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February

Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
