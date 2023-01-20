ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UTSA drops Sunday morning meeting to (RV) Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The UTSA men's tennis team concluded its opening weekend falling to the (RV) Oklahoma Sooners, 0-7. The Roadrunners (0-2) competed in six singles matches and three doubles matches on Sunday morning, finding themselves matched up against three ranked solo players from the Sooners. Oklahoma (2-0) didn't drop a match on the day, sweeping the Roadrunners and staying undefeated on the year.
UTSA suffers close loss to ACU

ABILENE, Texas – The UTSA women's tennis team battled with the Wildcats of ACU on Saturday afternoon, but lost 4-3 in Abilene, Texas. In doubles action, the duo of Fatima Gutierrez and Aleksandra Zlatarova played No. 1 doubles ACU's Olivia Sears and Masha Vrsalovic, defeating them by a score of 6-3. The duo of Magda Tuells and Eva Beyebach fell to the duo of Maria Cascos and Maryjoe Crisologo from ACU by a score of 6-3 at the No. 2 spot. The Roadrunners were not able to put together a third doubles team, automatically losing that spot.
Pair of double-doubles not enough as Roadrunners fall to Panthers

SAN ANTONIO – Both Jacob Germany and DJ Richards recorded double-doubles this afternoon, the first pair of Roadrunners to do so since Dhieu Deing and Erik Czumbel last season, as UTSA fell to FIU 77-72 at the Convocation Center. UTSA (7-14, 1-9 C-USA) was defeated on Saturday afternoon, marking...
UTSA concludes road trip with close loss to FIU

MIAMI – The UTSA women's basketball team lost to FIU, 51-48, on Saturday afternoon in Miami at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Jordyn Jenkins led the team with 14 points, while recording seven rebounds. Freshman Sidney Love notched her first career double-double, putting up 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Elyssa Coleman was the third double-digit scorer with 10 points and nine rebounds, while also putting up a team-high six blocks.
