ABILENE, Texas – The UTSA women's tennis team battled with the Wildcats of ACU on Saturday afternoon, but lost 4-3 in Abilene, Texas. In doubles action, the duo of Fatima Gutierrez and Aleksandra Zlatarova played No. 1 doubles ACU's Olivia Sears and Masha Vrsalovic, defeating them by a score of 6-3. The duo of Magda Tuells and Eva Beyebach fell to the duo of Maria Cascos and Maryjoe Crisologo from ACU by a score of 6-3 at the No. 2 spot. The Roadrunners were not able to put together a third doubles team, automatically losing that spot.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO