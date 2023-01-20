Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
WWE RAW XXX News – The Undertaker Helps Bray Wyatt Take Out LA Knight
The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW saw The Undertaker share the ring with current generation Superstars. LA Knight cut a promo, challenging any of the legends to come out and face him in the ring. The Undertaker, in his American Badass gimmick, appeared on his motorcycle with the Kid Rock “American Badass” theme song buzzing in the arena. The decorated veteran hit the ring and Knight retreated, stating that he would let the old man live another day.
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
Matt Cardona Files Trademarks For His Old WWE Catchphrase
On January 19, Matt Cardona filed for trademarks on “WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT.” for merchandise, toys, and entertainment purposes. You can check out the descriptions below:. -Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Headbands; Headbands against sweating; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor;...
MJF Roasts Busted Open Radio After Receiving ‘Best Talker’ Award
MJF is one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling industry today. As the current AEW World Champion in his first reign, MJF aims to prove that he is better than everybody else. MJF was recently awarded “Best Talker” for the Busted Open Radio “Busties” Awards. The award is...
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE RAW 30 Segment With The Undertaker
On Monday’s WWE RAW 30th anniversary show, The Undertaker made his return to WWE television by bringing back his “American Bad Ass” gimmick that he portrayed in the early 2000s. He interrupted LA Knight’s promo before Bray Wyatt laid out Knight. ‘Taker whispered something to Wyatt and...
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie
New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
WWE Hall Of Famer Files Trademarks For Two Of His Gimmicks
Charles Wright, better known under his ring name of The Godfather, is best known for his tenure with the WWF throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Wright underwent several gimmick changes, the most notable being Papa Shango, Kama, Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, and The Goodfather. On January 18th, Wright filed...
Ricochet On Teaming With Braun Strowman Following ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comment
Braun Strowman defeated Omos in a hard-hitting contest this past November at WWE Crown Jewel. Following the match, Strowman tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “flippy floppers.”. During a recent interview, Ricochet commented on his tag team with Strowman, and more. You can check...
Various AEW Tidbits: Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to PWInsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast featured current AEW star Willow Nightingale. A description...
The Bella Twins Express Disdain For WWE Not Referencing Women’s Revolution On RAW Is XXX
The Bella Twins were originally scheduled for an appearance on RAW Is XXX, but the Hall of Famers didn’t show up at the venue. In fact, Nikki and Brie Bella seem to have an issue with how WWE didn’t acknowledge the Women’s Revolution during the 3-hour special.
Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 RAW Match
During a recent appearance on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their RAW match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin...
Charlotte Flair Talks Her Father’s Last Match
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was a guest of The TODAY Show ahead of this weekend’s Royal Rumble. She shared her experience watching her father’s last match, and being competitive in the gym with her husband, Andrade El Idolo. You can read highlights of her interview below:
