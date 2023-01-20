The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW saw The Undertaker share the ring with current generation Superstars. LA Knight cut a promo, challenging any of the legends to come out and face him in the ring. The Undertaker, in his American Badass gimmick, appeared on his motorcycle with the Kid Rock “American Badass” theme song buzzing in the arena. The decorated veteran hit the ring and Knight retreated, stating that he would let the old man live another day.

1 DAY AGO