Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW XXX News – The Undertaker Helps Bray Wyatt Take Out LA Knight
The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW saw The Undertaker share the ring with current generation Superstars. LA Knight cut a promo, challenging any of the legends to come out and face him in the ring. The Undertaker, in his American Badass gimmick, appeared on his motorcycle with the Kid Rock “American Badass” theme song buzzing in the arena. The decorated veteran hit the ring and Knight retreated, stating that he would let the old man live another day.
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Notes & Producers For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed
A new report from Fightful Select has some details about the producers for this week’s episode of SmackDown. They also shared some notes from backstage. You can check out a list of producers below:. Drew & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders: Michael Hayes. LA Knight segment: Adam Pearce. Los...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark (1/24/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Action Andretti vs. Bronson. Brittany J. vs. Harley Cameron. Billie Starkz vs. Britt Baker (w/...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT (1/24/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Alba Fyre. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell. Elektra Lopez vs. Wendy Choo. Thea...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various AEW Tidbits: Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to PWInsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast featured current AEW star Willow Nightingale. A description...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE 2K23 Release Date Confirmed, John Cena Named Cover Star
On Monday, WWE and 2K confirmed that WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17, 2023, with John Cena serving as the cover star for all three editions. The ad says, “See John Cena, Beat John Cena, Be Even Stronger Than John Cena.” Fans can get the game early if they pre-order. You can check out the official trailer below:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Files Trademarks For Two Of His Gimmicks
Charles Wright, better known under his ring name of The Godfather, is best known for his tenure with the WWF throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Wright underwent several gimmick changes, the most notable being Papa Shango, Kama, Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, and The Goodfather. On January 18th, Wright filed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On WWE RAW Revealed (1/23/23)
Pwinsider has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline Tribal Court segment. – Chris “Abyss” Park produced the Bray Wyatt-LA Knight-Undertaker segment.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 23, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Bronson Reed defeated Akira Tozawa (courtesy @DJEspee) Nikki Cross defeated...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Changes Date For Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Due To TV Schedule Revision
AEW has announced a change in its programming timetable. The upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th, but the show will now air on March 15th in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule. Tickets...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE RAW 30 Segment With The Undertaker
On Monday’s WWE RAW 30th anniversary show, The Undertaker made his return to WWE television by bringing back his “American Bad Ass” gimmick that he portrayed in the early 2000s. He interrupted LA Knight’s promo before Bray Wyatt laid out Knight. ‘Taker whispered something to Wyatt and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair Talks Her Father’s Last Match
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was a guest of The TODAY Show ahead of this weekend’s Royal Rumble. She shared her experience watching her father’s last match, and being competitive in the gym with her husband, Andrade El Idolo. You can read highlights of her interview below:
Comments / 0