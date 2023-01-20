Read full article on original website
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
FBI offers $10,000 reward in Atlanta church vandalism, suspects may have ties to northern Ohio
CLEVELAND — FBI officials in Atlanta and Cleveland are joining forces to investigate vandalism at an Atlanta church as authorities say “one or more of the subjects” seen in surveillance video may have ties to central or northern Ohio. The situation dates back to Sunday, July 3,...
Family of Ohio Student Killed in Alcohol-Fueled Frat Event Settle for ‘Largest Payout’ for Hazing by Public University in State History
The family of an Ohio college student who died of alcohol poisoning in a fraternity hazing scandal has reached a multi-million dollar settlement agreement with the school, in what their attorney said was the “largest payout by a public university” for a hazing case in state history. Shari...
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole
An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
List of Worst People To Come From Ohio
It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. the viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to youtube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
Illinois police looking for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was...
Prosecutor: Borges’ relationship with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was key to their plan to thwart HB6 referendum
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges was brought into the alleged House Bill 6 criminal enterprise to help thwart a referendum on the law because of his close ties to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who has say over ballot language, federal prosecutors said Monday. Emily...
Justice requires ending marijuana prohibition in Ohio: James Schultz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The people of Ohio may soon again be in a position to consider the question of legalizing recreational marijuana use. Deciding such a question requires considering which moral and political principles are relevant, and then applying those principles to the relevant facts. There are at least...
cleveland19.com
Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
cleveland19.com
Akron suspect break out window of home, steals numerous items, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into a home and stealing numerous items is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspect broke out the window to the home in the 1200 block of Burkhardt Avenue on the afternoon of Dec....
13abc.com
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Gunman in Southern California shooting that killed 10, wounded 10 is dead
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
YAHOO!
Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities
Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan. She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally. One of the successful aspects of her life has been her...
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?
An Ohio police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he punched a woman multiple times while arresting her following a conflict over extra cheese on a Big Mac. The incident which was recorded on a video by a witness happened shortly past 4 p.m. January 16. It started after Latinka Hancock, 31 of Dayton, returned to the restaurant with a Big Mac she bought shortly earlier because it lacked the extra cheese she paid for. According to her, an employee asked another employee to make another sandwich the way she wanted it. She added that she was asked to pay more for the extra cheese she claimed she already paid for and asked for a refund which she eventually received.
Suspected shoplifter shot by Macedonia officer during struggle, police say
A person suspected of shoplifting was shot by a Macedonia Police officer during a struggle inside the Burlington Coat Factory Sunday night, according to officials.
