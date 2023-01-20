ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WKYC

Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County

CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio assault suspect still on the loose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole

An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
OHIO STATE
97.9 WGRD

List of Worst People To Come From Ohio

It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. the viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to youtube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
CANTON, OH
13abc.com

Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
YAHOO!

Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities

Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan. She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally. One of the successful aspects of her life has been her...
CANTON, OH
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?

An Ohio police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he punched a woman multiple times while arresting her following a conflict over extra cheese on a Big Mac. The incident which was recorded on a video by a witness happened shortly past 4 p.m. January 16. It started after Latinka Hancock, 31 of Dayton, returned to the restaurant with a Big Mac she bought shortly earlier because it lacked the extra cheese she paid for. According to her, an employee asked another employee to make another sandwich the way she wanted it. She added that she was asked to pay more for the extra cheese she claimed she already paid for and asked for a refund which she eventually received.
DAYTON, OH
