Illinois quick hits: Unemployment rate remains higher than U.S. average

U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Illinois U.S. House of Representatives

Judge blocks new gun ban for 866 plaintiffs

Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 866 individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week.

Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court arguing the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement. A judge issued the TRO Friday evening. The case advances pending an expected appeal.

U.S. Rep. Garcia named in Madigan court filings

U.S. Rep. and Chicago mayoral candidate Jesus “Chuy” Garcia has been identified in the case against former longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The Chicago Tribune reports Garcia, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, is an unidentified member of Congress referenced in federal filings. The filing alleges a Madigan scheme to get a Garcia political associate appointed to a ComEd board.

Illinois unemployment rate remains higher than U.S. average

Illinois’ unemployment rate was unchanged in December at 4.7% and remains higher than the national average of 3.5%. The Illinois Department of Labor reports a decrease of 800 jobs from the month before. November’s job gains were adjusted downward by more than 5,000. The largest gains over the month were in education and health services. The largest losses were in professional business services, leisure and hospitality and other services.

###