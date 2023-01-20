The New Day has done just about everything there is to do in WWE. Individually, Kofi Kingston and Big E are former WWE Champions, while Xavier Woods is a former King of the Ring winner. As a team, they are currently enjoying their 12th reign with Tag Team Championship gold, having recently won the "NXT" iterations of the titles at "NXT" Deadline in December. Of course, Big E was absent from the event, as he's been out recovering from a broken neck which he suffered on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" last April.

