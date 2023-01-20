Read full article on original website
webisjericho.com
Former NXT Talent Wrestles Twice At Impact Wrestling Tapings
Impact Wrestling held their latest set of tapings at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, and Steph De Lander, better known as Persia Pirotta in NXT, would wrestle twice. The first match saw her put over Jordynne Grace before the following day putting over Deonna Purrazzo. At this time, it isn’t known whether the 26-year-old Australian has signed, but with Impact Wrestling known for its strong Knockout’s division, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to find out she got signed in the future.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury
So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
ComicBook
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
sportszion.com
Ex-WWE wrestler claims John Cena got bullied by coworkers
There are some reports that claim that John Cena felt threatened by certain wrestlers. It reportedly happened during his peak wrestling career. On that note, recently, the former WWE wrestler Rene Dupree confirmed the fact in his statement. The bombshell revelation shocked many wrestling fans around the globe. John Cena...
PWMania
WWE Appears to Pass on Signing Former AEW and Impact Wrestling Talent for the Time Being
Kylie Rae, a former AEW and Impact Wrestling star, recently received a WWE tryout match, but it appears that the company will not sign her for the time being. Kylie addressed the situation during an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast. “Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Released Tag Team
WWE has been through many changes over the past several months. That included bringing back several acts to the roster who were released over the past couple of years. Now, it looks like WWE is getting closer to bringing back another team that didn’t work out during their first run with the company.
wrestlinginc.com
The New Day Share NXT Tag Titles With A Familiar Face
The New Day has done just about everything there is to do in WWE. Individually, Kofi Kingston and Big E are former WWE Champions, while Xavier Woods is a former King of the Ring winner. As a team, they are currently enjoying their 12th reign with Tag Team Championship gold, having recently won the "NXT" iterations of the titles at "NXT" Deadline in December. Of course, Big E was absent from the event, as he's been out recovering from a broken neck which he suffered on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" last April.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW XXX News – The Undertaker Helps Bray Wyatt Take Out LA Knight
The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW saw The Undertaker share the ring with current generation Superstars. LA Knight cut a promo, challenging any of the legends to come out and face him in the ring. The Undertaker, in his American Badass gimmick, appeared on his motorcycle with the Kid Rock “American Badass” theme song buzzing in the arena. The decorated veteran hit the ring and Knight retreated, stating that he would let the old man live another day.
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Confirms Major Change To Raw 30
Soon Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30 anniversary and WWE was originally advertising a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony for the big event. It was recently reported that the company dropped those plans and instead will be holding a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn following the events that took place on SmackDown last week. WWE has now confirmed the change with the following announcement:
