Williamsburg, VA

WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Fried Chicken Skins, BBQ Chicken Thighs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Owner and Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey cooked up fried chicken skins, BBQ chicken thighs, and some Brunswick Stew in the HRS kitchen. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-965-4510. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
tourcounsel.com

Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia

If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth in designated areas

WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver and Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver and Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Chopper 10: Rivers Casino Grand Opening. Julie Millet and pilot Scott Abbott give you a look at the casino's grand opening --...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

