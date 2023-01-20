Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Related
Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening
Portsmouth Restaurant Week runs January 21-28, the same week as the opening of the city's new Rivers Casino.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Fried Chicken Skins, BBQ Chicken Thighs
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Owner and Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey cooked up fried chicken skins, BBQ chicken thighs, and some Brunswick Stew in the HRS kitchen. 1608 Crafthouse. 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-965-4510. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
Josh’s Journey: Williamsburg 10-year-old classic car lover remembered for kindness and compassion
A 10-year-old Williamsburg boy who died just days after Christmas, is being remembered for his kind spirit and old soul.
13newsnow.com
The grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth is here
Workers first broke ground to start building the facility in December of 2021. It's the first of its kind in Virginia.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach family celebrates Korean New Year with launch of new restaurant
Sushi Mama, a Korean family owned restaurant, held a grand opening Saturday. The occasion marks 20 years since the Shin family moved to the United States.
Artist lineup for ‘Sad Summer Festival’ in Portsmouth; Any sound familiar?
The festival is presented by Journeys and Converse. The Portsmouth stop will take place at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on July 11.
tourcounsel.com
Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
Virginia Beach restaurant holds 'Pay What You Can' day to help people in need
CLTRE. vgn jnt in Kemps River Crossing created a special menu on Saturday with no set price, allowing customers to pay whatever they wanted, or were able, to pay.
Virginia Aquarium planning a roughly $250M expansion
New exhibit space, new animals and a new way to enter the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center are all part of initial plans to expand the longtime attraction at the Oceanfront.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
Rivers Casino to host second test night Jan. 21
According to a press release, this second test night will include the soft opening of the new BetRivers Sportsbook, which will feature club seating, a bar, betting windows, 27 self-service kiosks, and multiple high-def screens for viewing.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
Rivers Casino sees first sports wagers at second soft opening
Saturday was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday's soft opening was the second of two.
WAVY News 10
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects with first car crush
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach resident Joe Gaskill has reconnected with his first car crush, a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback. Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects …. Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach resident Joe Gaskill has reconnected with his first car crush, a 1966 Ford Mustang...
Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
Local nonprofits react to Amazon cancelling charity program
Amazon Smile became the latest victim of the company's cost-cutting measures. Upon a budget review, Amazon opted to shut down the charity program, a decision that will impact many Richmond-based non-profits enrolled in the program.
WAVY News 10
Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth in designated areas
WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver and Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver and Brett Hall reports https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Chopper 10: Rivers Casino Grand Opening. Julie Millet and pilot Scott Abbott give you a look at the casino's grand opening --...
WAVY News 10
GALLERY: Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth held its first of two charity test nights on Thursday, January 19. The second test night will be on Saturday. The Grand Opening of the casino will be on Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WAVY TV will have team coverage Monday.
Hampton University's 'Brand YO(U)' Conference is inspiring HBCU females
The conference welcomed HBCU women from Hampton Roads to attend interactive workshops and panel discussions.
Comments / 0