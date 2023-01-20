Syphilis rates in the United States have been increasing since 2012. From 2012 through 2021, the rate of syphilis cases increased by 224% in the U.S. and by 405% in Maine. According to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention (Maine CDC), in 2022, 112 cases of syphilis were reported in Maine, 20.5% of whom were women between the ages of 15 and 44 years (preliminary data).

