outbreaknewstoday.com
Grizzly bears test positive for avian influenza in Montana, First documented cases
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reports three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall. The three bears, one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer, and another near Kalispell, were observed to be in poor condition and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues. They were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maine reports first congenital syphilis case in nearly 30 years
Syphilis rates in the United States have been increasing since 2012. From 2012 through 2021, the rate of syphilis cases increased by 224% in the U.S. and by 405% in Maine. According to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention (Maine CDC), in 2022, 112 cases of syphilis were reported in Maine, 20.5% of whom were women between the ages of 15 and 44 years (preliminary data).
