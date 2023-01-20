Read full article on original website
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
WWE RAW XXX News – The Undertaker Helps Bray Wyatt Take Out LA Knight
The 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW saw The Undertaker share the ring with current generation Superstars. LA Knight cut a promo, challenging any of the legends to come out and face him in the ring. The Undertaker, in his American Badass gimmick, appeared on his motorcycle with the Kid Rock “American Badass” theme song buzzing in the arena. The decorated veteran hit the ring and Knight retreated, stating that he would let the old man live another day.
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
Family Friend Provides New Update On Jay Briscoe’s Daughters, Mark Briscoe’s Statement
Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. Josh Wharton, a family friend of The Briscoes had previously...
ROH Launches New T-Shirt For Jay Briscoe To Benefit His Family Financially
Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. Pro Wrestling Tees has just launched...
Various AEW Tidbits: Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to PWInsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast featured current AEW star Willow Nightingale. A description...
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
Young Bucks Discuss Jay Briscoe’s Passing On Being The Elite
The latest episode of Being The Elite is now online. The episode, titled “For Jay,” features a scene where the Young Bucks discuss Jay Briscoe’s passing. Briscoe passed away last week at the age of 38. The Bucks’ exchange from the episode (and the episode itself) can...
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/23/23)
WWE NXT (1/25/23) WWE This is Awesome 201: Most Awesome Royal Rumble Moments. Friday Night SmackDown (12/30/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
FITE & AEW Announce Quicker Turnaround For AEW’s Overseas Programming
All Elite Wrestling has announced that fans of their product overseas can now expect a quicker turnaround for their programming. AEW partners with FITE TV to broadcast their programs internationally. Fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg will now receive live AEW Access. The lag between re-broadcasts has also been reduced from 30 days to 14 days.
WWE 2K23 Release Date Confirmed, John Cena Named Cover Star
On Monday, WWE and 2K confirmed that WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17, 2023, with John Cena serving as the cover star for all three editions. The ad says, “See John Cena, Beat John Cena, Be Even Stronger Than John Cena.” Fans can get the game early if they pre-order. You can check out the official trailer below:
WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
Mark Briscoe To Wrestle Jay Lethal In His AEW Debut Match On Dynamite
AEW and ROH President Tony Khan shared some news today, announcing that Mark Briscoe will wrestle for the first time in AEW on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite when he steps into the ring with Jay Lethal. Khan wrote, “Tomorrow 1/25. Lexington KY. Live on TBS. 8pm ET/7pm CT. Wednesday...
Producers For The Matches On WWE RAW Revealed (1/23/23)
Pwinsider has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline Tribal Court segment. – Chris “Abyss” Park produced the Bray Wyatt-LA Knight-Undertaker segment.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
