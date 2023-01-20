The Bakersfield Police Department on Monday identified two officers who were hospitalized in a car collision that killed a man and injured another woman. Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were going south in a patrol car when they struck another car early Thursday morning at the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. Mario Lares, 31, was driving west approaching the intersection and died while driving Ana Hernandez, 34. Lares died at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO