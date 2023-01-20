Read full article on original website
Wasco Council approves water and sewer rate adjustments
At the regular City Council ouncil meeting on Tuesday, a resolution was passed approving the water and sewer rates adjustments. The new rates will become effective on Feb. 1. A public hearing was held to allow residents to express their thoughts on the rate adjustments. Before that, notices were mailed to customers, informing them that they could submit protest letters.
Third round of grant money to combat homelessness is coming to Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved a third round of disbursements for the $15.3 billion dollar Homelessness Housing Assistance and Prevention Grant.
Bakersfield Californian
Report: One-year progress of BPD’s stipulated judgment shows policy reforms not yet enacted, but compliance underway
A third-party group observing the Bakersfield Police Department’s mandated revision of use-of-force and several other policies said the BPD hasn’t reformed any practices during its first year of a legal agreement with the California Department of Justice — which accused local police of violating residents’ constitutional rights — though foundational work to achieve compliance has begun.
delanonow.com
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of 1 new board member to join our 5-member Board of Directors
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District (“NKSTHD”) announces the recruitment of 1 new board member to join our 5-member board of Directors to guide its mission and development. This appointment is to fill the remainder of a 4-year term, ending Nov. 30, 2024. NKSTHD operates under the rules...
theshafterpress.com
Wasco welcomes new leadership
Vincent R. Martinez is the new mayor of Wasco. He brings experience, enthusiasm and a willingness to work as a team. Together with the council, he hopes to empower residents and provide them with a better quality of life. "I am excited to take on the role. The city is...
Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO looking for man accused of brandishing gun at gas station clerk, stealing money
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding a person accused of brandishing a firearm at Chevron gas station clerk on Olive Drive and demanding money. A white or Hispanic man went into the store, 5201 Olive Drive, at 9:12 a.m. Dec. 27 and fled after getting money, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.
Bakersfield Californian
Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons
A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
Fundraiser benefiting students to be held in honor of Deputy Phillip Campas
A fundraiser benefitting local high school students while honoring the life of slain deputy Phillip Campas will be held in Southwest Bakersfield on Mon, Jan 23.
Deputy’s vehicle burglarized at Downtown Jail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ammunition, a vehicle diagnostics tablet, and keys were among the items stolen from a deputy’s vehicle parked in the Downtown Jail parking lot, according to a court filing. The items stolen Oct. 31 were worth about $1,440, investigators said in a warrant that became available last week. They included a custom-made […]
CAL CITY BOYS: Hearing for Trezell, Jacqueline West moved to next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing has been pushed to next week to determine whether attorneys are ready for trial in the case of the couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West. Trezell West, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, are due back in court Wednesday. Their attorneys on Friday morning requested the […]
Bakersfield Californian
Facing the challenge of the doctor (and nurse) shortage in Kern County
When leaders in Bakersfield's medical community discuss the issues they face in 2023 and beyond, it's clear that a continuing shortage of doctors and other medical professionals is at or near the top of the list. Daniel Wolcott, former president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, in a speech he...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Threats against schools taken 'extremely seriously'
Students eagerly left Actis Junior High Monday afternoon when school ended just as they would any other day. School was out and the southwest Bakersfield campus was safe.
Volunteers needed for upcoming Point-in-Time Count
Kern County is just over a week away from the annual Point-in-Time Count to track our homeless population and organizers are asking for volunteers.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD identifies 2 officers involved in collision that killed 1 man, injured 3
The Bakersfield Police Department on Monday identified two officers who were hospitalized in a car collision that killed a man and injured another woman. Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were going south in a patrol car when they struck another car early Thursday morning at the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. Mario Lares, 31, was driving west approaching the intersection and died while driving Ana Hernandez, 34. Lares died at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Overnight road closure in Bakersfield scheduled
The Thomas Roads Improvement Project is continuing to work on the roads in and around the City of Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Californian
ACLU sues county Probation Department for refusing to produce records about training policies
The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Kern County Probation Department after it refused to release information under a California Public Records Act request about probation officers’ training when advising suspects about their cases, a move that a First Amendment lawyer said questions if defendants’ constitutional rights are protected.
Northbound Hwy 99 is to be closed Monday night
The City of Bakersfield says from 9 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning the northbound lanes of the 99 to the eastbound Hwy 58 connector will be closed for construction work.
Kern County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers, foster parents
The Kern County Animal Shelter is asking for your help. KCAS Director Nick Cullen explained the shelter is packed with animals and that they need people to foster and adopt.
Caltrans crews blast boulders off Hwy 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 shared video of some of the demolition work crews undertook to clear some of the rocks from Highway 178 before it’s expected to reopen Friday. According to a tweet from Caltrans, the blasting efforts are complete and Highway 178 is expected to reopen once repairs are completed and […]
