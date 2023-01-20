ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

wascotrib.com

Wasco Council approves water and sewer rate adjustments

At the regular City Council ouncil meeting on Tuesday, a resolution was passed approving the water and sewer rates adjustments. The new rates will become effective on Feb. 1. A public hearing was held to allow residents to express their thoughts on the rate adjustments. Before that, notices were mailed to customers, informing them that they could submit protest letters.
Bakersfield Californian

Report: One-year progress of BPD’s stipulated judgment shows policy reforms not yet enacted, but compliance underway

A third-party group observing the Bakersfield Police Department’s mandated revision of use-of-force and several other policies said the BPD hasn’t reformed any practices during its first year of a legal agreement with the California Department of Justice — which accused local police of violating residents’ constitutional rights — though foundational work to achieve compliance has begun.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Wasco welcomes new leadership

Vincent R. Martinez is the new mayor of Wasco. He brings experience, enthusiasm and a willingness to work as a team. Together with the council, he hopes to empower residents and provide them with a better quality of life. "I am excited to take on the role. The city is...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons

A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Deputy’s vehicle burglarized at Downtown Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ammunition, a vehicle diagnostics tablet, and keys were among the items stolen from a deputy’s vehicle parked in the Downtown Jail parking lot, according to a court filing. The items stolen Oct. 31 were worth about $1,440, investigators said in a warrant that became available last week. They included a custom-made […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Facing the challenge of the doctor (and nurse) shortage in Kern County

When leaders in Bakersfield's medical community discuss the issues they face in 2023 and beyond, it's clear that a continuing shortage of doctors and other medical professionals is at or near the top of the list. Daniel Wolcott, former president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, in a speech he...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD identifies 2 officers involved in collision that killed 1 man, injured 3

The Bakersfield Police Department on Monday identified two officers who were hospitalized in a car collision that killed a man and injured another woman. Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were going south in a patrol car when they struck another car early Thursday morning at the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. Mario Lares, 31, was driving west approaching the intersection and died while driving Ana Hernandez, 34. Lares died at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

ACLU sues county Probation Department for refusing to produce records about training policies

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Kern County Probation Department after it refused to release information under a California Public Records Act request about probation officers’ training when advising suspects about their cases, a move that a First Amendment lawyer said questions if defendants’ constitutional rights are protected.
KGET

Caltrans crews blast boulders off Hwy 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 shared video of some of the demolition work crews undertook to clear some of the rocks from Highway 178 before it’s expected to reopen Friday. According to a tweet from Caltrans, the blasting efforts are complete and Highway 178 is expected to reopen once repairs are completed and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

