Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed motivated to give back
PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth teen who fought to relearn how to walk and talk after a sudden brain bleed now hopes to help others. John Brennan knows he's been given a second chance at life. "You should never say you hit rock bottom. There is always deeper you can go," Brennan laughed. He speaks from a very painful experience. One week before his 14th birthday, he was studying in his room when he suffered a brain hemorrhage. "I walked to the door and fell on my back, uncontrollably seizing," he said. John was later diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked...
nshoremag.com
Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March
The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
Home of the Week: 7-Room Storybook Cottage in Town of Ashland
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an a charming storybook cottage in the Town of Ashland. The 165 Eliot Street home was built in 1947. Priced at $775,000 , the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1-car garage. The house...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage...
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
universalhub.com
King tide a royal pain along the Neponset
Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
spectrumnews1.com
Car crashes into Shrewsbury pond amid wintry conditions
SHREWSBURY, Mass. - It was a scary scene in Shrewsbury Monday as an SUV slid into Jordan Pond amid the winter weather and slippery roads. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with help from a nearby resident. Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said their biggest concern now is fuel from the car leaking into the pond.
Only In Boston
Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
WCVB
Police officer fires at suspect as vehicle flees scene in Norwood
NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating an incident in which an officer fired shots at a suspect vehicle in the Massachusetts town. In a Facebook post, the Norwood Police Department said it received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday from a Folan Avenue resident who requested assistance in what police called an apparent domestic incident.
hot969boston.com
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!. Well, congratulations! You did it, Boston! You have one of the top 10 Ugliest Buildings in all of the WORLD. That’s quite an accomplishment!. According to Buildworld.com, Boston came in right in...
Good Samaritan uses CPR to save woman's life outside Market Basket
BROCKTON - The action of a quick-thinking grocery shopper proved to be lifesaving when a woman started seizing in a supermarket parking lot. "Honestly, if somebody didn't help me, I probably would've died," Sydney Kilroy told WBZ-TV. She's lucky to be alive thanks to a Good Samaritan who jumped into action at a Brockton Market Basket. Kilroy was grocery shopping with her mother and sister Tuesday night when she began feeling unwell. She started seizing in the car before her family could park. "She was foaming by the mouth," said Denise Tomkiewicz, a bystander. "She was very pale and blue." While others panicked, Tomkiewicz...
Norwood police exchange shots with suspect early Sunday morning
Norwood police officers exchanged shots with a suspect early Sunday morning when responding to a report of a domestic incident, according to a Facebook post from the department. According to Norwood Police Department, a 911 caller on Folan Avenue requested help at 3:16 a.m. for a domestic incident. As police...
Comments / 0