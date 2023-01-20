ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
advocatenews.net

A Huge Win for The Town of Saugus

Crabtree hails town’s receipt of $2.3-million federal grant to revitalize Cliftondale Square as “really great news”. At the end of Tuesday’s (Jan. 17) 165-minute-long meeting, Town Manager Scott C. Crabtree promised to put smiles on the weary faces of selectmen, who were ready to call it a night. “I got one more thing. You guys will be happy,” Crabtree told board members. “I hope there’s going to be smiles here. Very positive news.
SAUGUS, MA
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
nbcboston.com

Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy

A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury Select Board name change becomes official

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction

BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
BILLERICA, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Route 6 offramp in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Sunday on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130 (Exit 59). The victims were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A Bourne ambulance assisted in patient transport. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
SANDWICH, MA
nshoremag.com

Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March

The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
DANVERS, MA
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA

