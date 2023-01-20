Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
advocatenews.net
A Huge Win for The Town of Saugus
Crabtree hails town’s receipt of $2.3-million federal grant to revitalize Cliftondale Square as “really great news”. At the end of Tuesday’s (Jan. 17) 165-minute-long meeting, Town Manager Scott C. Crabtree promised to put smiles on the weary faces of selectmen, who were ready to call it a night. “I got one more thing. You guys will be happy,” Crabtree told board members. “I hope there’s going to be smiles here. Very positive news.
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
In race for Salem mayor, four men are running to serve remainder of Kim Driscoll’s term
There’s the insider. The outsider. The former mayor. And a former city councilor. These are the four men running to serve as mayor of Salem for a truncated term last held by Lt. Gov. Driscoll, the first woman elected to the post who held it for 16 years before moving to a successful bid for lieutenant governor this past fall.
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury Select Board name change becomes official
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction
BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Invites Residents To Jim Plunkett Concert On January 27
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar.
capecod.com
Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Route 6 offramp in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Sunday on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130 (Exit 59). The victims were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A Bourne ambulance assisted in patient transport. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
nshoremag.com
Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March
The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
capecod.com
Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
