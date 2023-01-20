ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Daily Voice

Brawl At Boston Latin Academy Sends Student To Hospital

One student was injured after a fight broke out at college preparatory school in Boston, reports said. The fight involving four middle schoolers happened at Boston Latin Academy around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, NBC10 Boston reports. The one student who was injured was treated by the sch…
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy

A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care

Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. Flynt...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Another Winter Storm on the way

After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area. Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
universalhub.com

High-speed road-rage battle that started in Forest Hills ends in crash in Hyde Park

Live Boston reports at least two road ragers managed to make it nearly 3 miles from Ukraine Way and Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills to Hyde Park without killing anyone before crashing in front of the block of stores that includes Asian-Thai Eatery on River Street near West Street in Hyde Park around 7 p.m. - possibly reaching speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. along the way.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA

