Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Brawl At Boston Latin Academy Sends Student To Hospital
One student was injured after a fight broke out at college preparatory school in Boston, reports said. The fight involving four middle schoolers happened at Boston Latin Academy around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, NBC10 Boston reports. The one student who was injured was treated by the sch…
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
NECN
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
whdh.com
Mayor Michelle Wu leads moment of silence for Monterey Park shooting victims at Boston Lunar New Year event
BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu led a moment of silence for the 11 Monterey Park shooting victims at a Lunar New Year event Monday night. The event was held at the Empire Garden restaurant on Washington Street in Chinatown. “I just wanted to make sure we started by thinking...
nbcboston.com
Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care
Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. Flynt...
whdh.com
Another Winter Storm on the way
After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area. Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.
universalhub.com
High-speed road-rage battle that started in Forest Hills ends in crash in Hyde Park
Live Boston reports at least two road ragers managed to make it nearly 3 miles from Ukraine Way and Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills to Hyde Park without killing anyone before crashing in front of the block of stores that includes Asian-Thai Eatery on River Street near West Street in Hyde Park around 7 p.m. - possibly reaching speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. along the way.
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Boston Woman Claims $1 Million Mega Millions Prize From Mass State Lottery
A Boston woman has claimed her $1 million prize she won from playing one of the biggest games in the Massachusetts State Lottery, officials said.Davena Allen, of Dorchester, won the Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers of her Quic Pic ticket matched the winning numbers during the game's…
7-year-old gets big birthday surprise from Brockton Police Officers
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officers from the Brockton Police Department helped a local child celebrate his birthday in style Monday morning. Rene Ramos turned 7 years old and sent a special invitation to Brockton Police asking if they could help him celebrate his birthday. “And they didn’t disappoint,” the department...
Winter Advisory For Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather Advisory for Sunday, Monday, and even parts of Tuesday for a storm. The advirosy starts at 7 tonight, January 21 and is in effect through 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4...
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
universalhub.com
Construction debris goes up in flames six stories up at old South Boston Edison plant
Boston firefighters responded to the old Edison generating plant at L and Summer streets in South Boston for burning construction debris about six stores up shortly before 8 p.m. The plant is being demolished to make way for a 15-acre development of housing and office and research buildings.
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
Comments / 0