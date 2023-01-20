ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Daily Voice

Brawl At Boston Latin Academy Sends Student To Hospital

One student was injured after a fight broke out at college preparatory school in Boston, reports said. The fight involving four middle schoolers happened at Boston Latin Academy around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, NBC10 Boston reports. The one student who was injured was treated by the sch…
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy

A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
LUNENBURG, MA
CBS Boston

Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction

BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
BILLERICA, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
nshoremag.com

Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March

The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
DANVERS, MA
whdh.com

Another Winter Storm on the way

After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area. Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
homestyling.guru

Woburn, MA, Customer: I Would Use CliqStudios Cabinets Again!

WOBURN, MA

