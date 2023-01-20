Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
After injury shelved him for two years, Collins back making an impact for WSU
WESTFIELD/WILMINGTON — One of the best qualities an athlete of any kind can possess is being a team first player. Whether that translates to team bonding off the playing surface or a will to win on Friday nights, it is a trait that is always bigger than sports. When...
Brawl At Boston Latin Academy Sends Student To Hospital
One student was injured after a fight broke out at college preparatory school in Boston, reports said. The fight involving four middle schoolers happened at Boston Latin Academy around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, NBC10 Boston reports. The one student who was injured was treated by the sch…
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power
LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction
BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Invites Residents To Jim Plunkett Concert On January 27
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
whdh.com
Mayor Michelle Wu leads moment of silence for Monterey Park shooting victims at Boston Lunar New Year event
BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu led a moment of silence for the 11 Monterey Park shooting victims at a Lunar New Year event Monday night. The event was held at the Empire Garden restaurant on Washington Street in Chinatown. “I just wanted to make sure we started by thinking...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
nshoremag.com
Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March
The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
whdh.com
Another Winter Storm on the way
After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area. Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.
homestyling.guru
Woburn, MA, Customer: I Would Use CliqStudios Cabinets Again!
#html-body [data-pb-style=PJCA61N]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=AOSQ11W],#html-body [data-pb-style=IDH4YFD]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=W9XTYL6]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none} }. Cabinets are excellent quality. Karla was a great help with the design, she was very responsive and had some wonderful ideas! The cabinets arrived when promised. The order was exactly as expected. We had...
Ana Walshe murder: An in-depth look into where the case stands and what comes next
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, has been charged with dismembering his wife with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains after using his son’s iPad to Google the best ways to get rid of a body, according to prosecutors. Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old...
