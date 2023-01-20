The Queen’s Feast wraps up soon in Charlotte. And, chances are, you may have taken part in the many offerings from local restaurants. Aside from the special event, have you noticed that getting dinner reservations in Charlotte, North Carolina is not so easy? You aren’t alone in noticing the trend. Axios Charlotte reports recent Open Table data suggests Charlotte diners returned in droves post-pandemic shut downs. Obviously, the restaurant industry took a big hit from COVID. Back in March 2020, Open Table analyzed numbers to guage COVID impact on restaurants worldwide. They compared data across 2020, 2021 and 2022 compared to the same time period in 2019. Of course, seated dining sharply decreased in 2020. However, by summer of 2021, numbers started to return to those of 2019 before the pandemic. Furthermore, Charlotte seems to be outpacing most cities around North Carolina. Raleigh had 9% fewer reservations in October 2022 compared to 2019. Charlotte experienced 17% more during the same time period.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO