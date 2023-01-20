Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gaston County man hits big with lottery ticket purchase in Newton
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County man is taking home a big payday after testing his luck on a scratch-off this weekend, North Carolina Lottery officials announced Monday. Dallas resident Paul Cobler Jr., 51, bought the $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket Saturday at a Walmart on Northwest Blvd. in […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win
FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA
Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.
wccbcharlotte.com
Postal Service Offering $50,000 Reward After Mail Carrier Kidnapped & Robbed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is now offering a $50,000 reward after a mail carrier was kidnapped and robbed in South Charlotte. CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According...
country1037fm.com
Why Dinner Reservations In Charlotte North Carolina Are Harder To Get
The Queen’s Feast wraps up soon in Charlotte. And, chances are, you may have taken part in the many offerings from local restaurants. Aside from the special event, have you noticed that getting dinner reservations in Charlotte, North Carolina is not so easy? You aren’t alone in noticing the trend. Axios Charlotte reports recent Open Table data suggests Charlotte diners returned in droves post-pandemic shut downs. Obviously, the restaurant industry took a big hit from COVID. Back in March 2020, Open Table analyzed numbers to guage COVID impact on restaurants worldwide. They compared data across 2020, 2021 and 2022 compared to the same time period in 2019. Of course, seated dining sharply decreased in 2020. However, by summer of 2021, numbers started to return to those of 2019 before the pandemic. Furthermore, Charlotte seems to be outpacing most cities around North Carolina. Raleigh had 9% fewer reservations in October 2022 compared to 2019. Charlotte experienced 17% more during the same time period.
Body shop owner says someone stole insurance checks from mail
CHARLOTTE — Eric Foxx owns 5 Star Auto Collision on South Boulevard in Charlotte. His business operates as many body shops do — insurance companies issue paper checks for car repairs, so he relies heavily on the mail. Foxx says two checks totaling almost $13,000 did not make...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country
I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
South Carolina land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County's newest historic locations.
WATCH: Delivery driver chucks Amazon packages out of truck window in North Carolina neighborhood
One neighbor commented on Facebook, saying they found their $500 laptop on the curb next to their mailbox.
country1037fm.com
The Best Place To Enjoy Jazz For Free in Charlotte, North Carolina
My husband and I had a big night out in uptown Charlotte a few days ago when we made a huge discovery. We found the best place to enjoy jazz for free in Charlotte, North Carolina. We were uptown for another concert with our friends and my co workers Charlie...
country1037fm.com
Eric Church Adds Another Charlotte, NC Show
Eric Church has added eight dates to his 27-city OUTSIDERS REVIVAL TOUR. With more than 10 dates selling out in the U.S. and CANADA. According to All Access, Charlotte is one of those places. PNC Music Pavilion has added another show on Sunday, Sept 24th. Altogether, Eric has added new...
WTVW
Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte
Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
One killed after vehicle strikes tree, flips in Chester County: SCHP
The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-77 southbound around the 69th-mile marker.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Egg Prices
CHARLOTTE – For weeks, we have been seeing reports about soaring egg prices, but we wanted to know what it will take for them to come back down. Consumer reporter John Matarese has answers so you don’t waste your money.
Officials offer $50K reward for information after letter carrier attacked
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Candlewood Drive near South Boulevard.
2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
Comments / 0