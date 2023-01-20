ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLTX.com

South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win

FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
FORT MILL, SC
country1037fm.com

Why Dinner Reservations In Charlotte North Carolina Are Harder To Get

The Queen’s Feast wraps up soon in Charlotte. And, chances are, you may have taken part in the many offerings from local restaurants. Aside from the special event, have you noticed that getting dinner reservations in Charlotte, North Carolina is not so easy? You aren’t alone in noticing the trend. Axios Charlotte reports recent Open Table data suggests Charlotte diners returned in droves post-pandemic shut downs. Obviously, the restaurant industry took a big hit from COVID. Back in March 2020, Open Table analyzed numbers to guage COVID impact on restaurants worldwide. They compared data across 2020, 2021 and 2022 compared to the same time period in 2019. Of course, seated dining sharply decreased in 2020. However, by summer of 2021, numbers started to return to those of 2019 before the pandemic. Furthermore, Charlotte seems to be outpacing most cities around North Carolina. Raleigh had 9% fewer reservations in October 2022 compared to 2019. Charlotte experienced 17% more during the same time period.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country

I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Eric Church Adds Another Charlotte, NC Show

Eric Church has added eight dates to his 27-city OUTSIDERS REVIVAL TOUR. With more than 10 dates selling out in the U.S. and CANADA. According to All Access, Charlotte is one of those places. PNC Music Pavilion has added another show on Sunday, Sept 24th. Altogether, Eric has added new...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTVW

Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte

Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Egg Prices

CHARLOTTE – For weeks, we have been seeing reports about soaring egg prices, but we wanted to know what it will take for them to come back down. Consumer reporter John Matarese has answers so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

