KPVI Newschannel 6
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
EPA seeks PA comments on stricter methane rules
Pennsylvania is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse-gas pollution in the U-S, and the Environmental Protection Agency wants input on a plan to do more to reduce methane emissions in oil and gas development. The EPA proposal would require curbing methane emissions at existing oil and gas wells in...
As other states see pay hikes, PA minimum wage stuck at $7.25
Low-wage workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on the pay hikes in 23 other states that took effect this month, when those states raised their minimum wage. Almost 8.5 million people are getting higher wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Keystone State is surrounded by others with higher minimum pay.
Rodale Institute: USDA's new organic rules beneficial to both Pa. consumers, farmers
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is strengthening its rules around the organic seal. The Rodale Institute says this is beneficial to both local consumers and farmers. "When you purchase organic food at the grocery store, and you see this little organic logo on the bottom, you...
Pennsylvania students invited to compete in 2023 National Civics Bee
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania students have been invited to put their knowledge of American government to the test and compete in a nationwide civics competition to be held later this year. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation said it is now accepting entries for the 2023 National Civics...
$9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds recovered by Washington AG
OLYMPIA — Another $9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds have been recovered by the Washington State Attorney General’s office. The stolen money was deposited into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge has since ordered Bank of America to return the funds to Washington state.
Natalie Finnie to lead the Illinois Department of Natural Resources
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced appointments in his administration on Monday afternoon, a familiar name was in a new position on the list. Natalie Finnie, of Eldorado, will now serve as director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Finnie has served as deputy director of IDNR since August 2021...
Dallas-Fort Worth again leads in post-pandemic job recovery
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE, La. - Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana plans to join Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, in an acquisition set to close later this year, the two companies announced Monday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana is the state’s largest insurer, with more than 1.9 million policyholders....
Iowa House could take up school choice bill soon
Governor Reynolds’ plan to provide money to students attending private schools could move ahead soon, possibly as this week. House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa that the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the bill that would provide low-income students with $7,598 — the amount school districts currently receive per pupil. In return, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school.
Indiana House approves ballot question on maintaining township assessors
The House wants voters to decide whether the 13 remaining township assessors in nine Indiana counties — including Lake, Porter and LaPorte — should continue to exist as elected offices once their current terms expire. The Republican-controlled chamber voted 61-37 Monday to advance the township assessor referendum in...
Indiana now accepting 2022 income tax returns
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) began accepting 2022 income tax returns from individual filers Monday. Under state law, taxpayers this year have until April 18 to submit their state tax documents and pay any taxes owed. Federal income taxes also must be filed this year by April 18. According...
Wintry weather forecast on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Big weather changes are forecast for Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting rainy, snowy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Thus, they have both Winter Weather and Wind Advisories posted for Tuesday afternoon and night. Slushy snow may accumulate up to a...
Election board to meet Wednesday; will likely reverse course on ballot curing
Luzerne County Board of Elections member Daniel Schramm says he has changed his mind again on a controversial issue facing the board, one week before the Jan. 31 special election for the 27th District state Senate seat. Election board Chairwoman Denise Williams said that after speaking with Schramm, she scheduled...
Illinois Department of Aging seeks Hall of Fame nominations
The Illinois Department of Aging is looking to honor adults 65 and older who have continued to serve their community. The department is taking nominations for the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force. The four candidates chosen will be inducted into the Senior...
Red Cross opens shelters in storm-damaged Georgia counties
MACON — A new shelter has been opened in Henry County, and crews out in the field conducting damage assessment have surpassed a major milestone — more than a thousand assessments completed and growing, the Red Cross announced. The organization is continuing to act quickly to provide emergency essentials and emotional support for families in need.
Lake-Lehman limits any potential tax hike to 4.8% index
LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman School Board voted Monday to limit any potential increase in the property tax rate to the 4.8% state index. By voting to limit any tax increase to the index, the district does not have to seek voter approval for a tax hike above the index or seek state approval to exceed to index with allowed spending exemptions. The board will determine the property tax rate for 2023-24 school year when adopting the next budget.
Man pleads guilty in deadly Highland neighborhood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street on March 9th, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
