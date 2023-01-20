ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pistons' Isaiah Livers starting for Killian Hayes (shoulder) Monday

The Detroit Pistons will start Isaiah Livers in place of Killian Hayes (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Killian Hayes nursing an injury to his shooting shoulder, the Pistons will bring Livers into the starting five for the ninth time this season. Alec Burks should also see increased minutes in tonight's contest.
DETROIT, MI
Ja Morant (ankle) inactive for Memphis Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Ja Morant (ankle) for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Morant will sit out Monday's game as he deals with an ankle injury. Tyus Jones has typically started for the Grizzlies whenever Morant has missed time previously this season. Our models project Jones, who...
MEMPHIS, TN
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
Cody Martin (knee) out for Hornets Monday

The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out Cody Martin (knee) for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin has missed close to a week with his current knee injury, and will sit out tonight's game as he continues to recover. He has appeared in just seven games so far this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards for shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Hachimura averaged 24.3 minutes off the bench in 30 games for the Wizards this season, but he could have more opportunities with the Lakers. It remains to be seen if Hachimura will be available to make his Lakers debut on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anthony Lamb (foot) questionable for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb's status is currently in limbo after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to see an increased role on Sunday if Lamb is ruled out. Lamb's current projection includes...
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Tuesday night for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Tuesday night's affair in the crosstown rivalry. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
LOS ANGELES, CA
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 1/23/23

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) ruled out for Hornets on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is dealing with bilateral ankle and wrist soreness, which is why he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has said he will not play Saturday night in Atlanta. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens to see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chris Paul (hip) out again for Suns on Saturday

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Paul is dealing with right hip soreness. He entered the weekend with a questionable tag, and now more than 8 hours ahead of scheduled tipoff, he has been ruled out of action once again. Expect another start at the point for Damion Lee.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tyus Jones starting for Grizzlies with Ja Morant (ankle) sitting

The Memphis Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones in place of Ja Morant (ankle) for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are keeping Morant on the sidelines in the second leg of their back-to-back, and will have Jones handle starting point guard duties in his absence. Our models project...
MEMPHIS, TN
Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
Indiana's Oshae Brissett playing second unit role on Saturday night

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brisseett is not starting in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brissett will come off the bench after T.J. McConnell was inserted into Saturday's starting lineup. In 23.4 expected minutes, our models project Brissett to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Brissett's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bruce Brown starting for Nuggets Sunday night

The Denver Nuggets will start Bruce Brown in their Sunday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets are without Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Thunder, and will start Bruce Brown in his place. Our models project Brown, who has a $5,800 salary on FanDuel,...
DENVER, CO
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
CLEVELAND, OH
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) ruled out for Nuggets on Friday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will not play Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jokic entered the day with a questionable tag due to left hamstring tightness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend just 30 minutes before scheduled tipoff. Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan should see more work down low.
DENVER, CO
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) out Saturday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, they are going to hold Bogdanovic out due to right knee injury management, as they don't want him to be overextended. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Chicago.
ATLANTA, GA

