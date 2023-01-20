Read full article on original website
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next Week
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Pawtucket Times
Happy homecoming on the hardwood for Woonsocket native/former St. Raphael standout Amaya Dowdy
SMITHFIELD – For Amaya Dowdy, timing proved everything on Sunday afternoon. If you’re going to break into the America East win column, why not achieve said feat with family and friends, along with representatives from the high school program you starred at, sitting in the stands?. With a...
friars.com
Providence College Women’s Hockey Holds No.13 Position In Latest National Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team is ranked No.13 in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Jan. 23. Since the last USCHO Poll, the Friars tied with Boston University, 2-2, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Following Tuesday's game, the Friars also tied No.14 UConn, 2-2, on Friday, Jan. 20. Lauren DeBlois (Lewiston, Maine) secured three points over the week with one goal and two assists. Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden) and Noemi Neubauerova (Prague, Czech Republic) each recorded two points across the two games. Hjalmarsson earned an assist against the Terriers and a goal against the Huskies. Neubauerova tallied an assist in each game. Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) finished the week with 45 saves.
Car fire sparks next to Providence home
Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control in about ten minutes.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
Pawtucket-Central Falls train station opens
Two decades later, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center finally opened Monday morning.
GoLocalProv
Time to Change #TheRhodeIslandWay to #TheRightWay - Raymond Two Hawks Watson
“New year, new me.” I’ve always found the phrase peculiar. Not because I’m averse to choosing a particular time of year to turn over a new leaf. Rather because so often, such passionate proclamations result in nothing more than temporary showmanship that eventually reverts to the same bad habits.
Valley Breeze
RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
WPRI
Weather Alert: Rain turns to snow on Monday
WEATHER ALERT: Travel Monday afternoon and evening could be tricky as light rain and drizzle changes to snow in northwest Rhode Island. 1-3″ possible in northwest Rhode Island. A coating to an inch in Providence to the south coast (mainly on grassy surfaces and car tops). Rain will be...
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
Local doctors, patients feeling strain of national physician shortage
Patients told 12 News they are having trouble finding doctors, while physicians said they can't keep up with the demand.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Charlestown, RI
Charlestown is a town in Washington County, Rhode Island. Before the arrival of European settlers, the area was occupied by Native Americans whose lives centered around agriculture, fishing, and hunting. Currently, the town serves as the headquarters of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, with their lands, institutions, and historic sites still...
middletownri.com
Middletown Beautiful -- "Second Beach In The Offseason"
Middletown resident Kati Campopiano is the first person to submit a photo to "Middletown Beautiful." Join her and send a picture of "Second Beach In The Offseason" to msheley@middletownri.com. #MiddletownRI. "I love how everything looks so dreamy near the beach in the mornings, and this picture almost looks like a...
Expert: $225 million needed to replace more than 35,000 lead water pipes in RI
Lead can cause serious health problems, especially in children and pregnant women.
ABC6.com
Man, 51, killed in crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 51-year-old man was killed in a crash in Lincoln Tuesday night. The two-car crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Old River Road near the Woonsocket city line. Capt. Kyle Wingate said when they arrived at the scene, they saw the two cars with...
Parents protest Providence school closures; briefly shut down education meeting
"Keep our schools open. Keep our schools open," parents were chanting during the meeting.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
Rhode Island man gets life sentence in death of girlfriend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man accused of running over and killing his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to life in prison. James Grilli, 39, was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and leaving the scene in the 2020 death of Erika Belcourt, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
