PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team is ranked No.13 in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Jan. 23. Since the last USCHO Poll, the Friars tied with Boston University, 2-2, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Following Tuesday's game, the Friars also tied No.14 UConn, 2-2, on Friday, Jan. 20. Lauren DeBlois (Lewiston, Maine) secured three points over the week with one goal and two assists. Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden) and Noemi Neubauerova (Prague, Czech Republic) each recorded two points across the two games. Hjalmarsson earned an assist against the Terriers and a goal against the Huskies. Neubauerova tallied an assist in each game. Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) finished the week with 45 saves.

