Providence, RI

friars.com

Providence College Women’s Hockey Holds No.13 Position In Latest National Poll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team is ranked No.13 in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Jan. 23. Since the last USCHO Poll, the Friars tied with Boston University, 2-2, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Following Tuesday's game, the Friars also tied No.14 UConn, 2-2, on Friday, Jan. 20. Lauren DeBlois (Lewiston, Maine) secured three points over the week with one goal and two assists. Sara Hjalmarsson (Bankeryd, Sweden) and Noemi Neubauerova (Prague, Czech Republic) each recorded two points across the two games. Hjalmarsson earned an assist against the Terriers and a goal against the Huskies. Neubauerova tallied an assist in each game. Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) finished the week with 45 saves.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI

Weather Alert: Rain turns to snow on Monday

WEATHER ALERT: Travel Monday afternoon and evening could be tricky as light rain and drizzle changes to snow in northwest Rhode Island. 1-3″ possible in northwest Rhode Island. A coating to an inch in Providence to the south coast (mainly on grassy surfaces and car tops). Rain will be...
PROVIDENCE, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charlestown, RI

Charlestown is a town in Washington County, Rhode Island. Before the arrival of European settlers, the area was occupied by Native Americans whose lives centered around agriculture, fishing, and hunting. Currently, the town serves as the headquarters of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, with their lands, institutions, and historic sites still...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
middletownri.com

Middletown Beautiful -- "Second Beach In The Offseason"

Middletown resident Kati Campopiano is the first person to submit a photo to "Middletown Beautiful." Join her and send a picture of "Second Beach In The Offseason" to msheley@middletownri.com. #MiddletownRI. "I love how everything looks so dreamy near the beach in the mornings, and this picture almost looks like a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 51, killed in crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 51-year-old man was killed in a crash in Lincoln Tuesday night. The two-car crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Old River Road near the Woonsocket city line. Capt. Kyle Wingate said when they arrived at the scene, they saw the two cars with...
LINCOLN, RI
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rhode Island man gets life sentence in death of girlfriend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man accused of running over and killing his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to life in prison. James Grilli, 39, was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and leaving the scene in the 2020 death of Erika Belcourt, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
PROVIDENCE, RI

