Michael Kennedy, Jr., CEO of KAI Enterprises and The UP Companies (UPCO), has been named a 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 – a program recognizing the area’s most accomplished C-level executives for their exceptional leadership, vision and passion. As CEO of KAI (architecture, engineering and construction firm) and UPCO (electrical, carpentry and labor subcontractor services), Kennedy has successfully embraced change in the ever-evolving design and construction industry. After years of developing progressive resolutions, Kennedy managed to grow KAI’s revenue from $8 million in his first year as president to more than $55 million. He founded The UP Companies in 2011 and propelled the subcontractor’s revenue from $3.7 million in its first year to more than $70 million.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO