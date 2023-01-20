Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
St. Louis American
Kwame names Stan Richardson as project manager
Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added Stan Richardson as senior project manager. Richardson has 15 years of industry experience in new construction and renovation for healthcare, K-12 and higher education facilities as well as transportation and public works projects. He is overseeing the City of St. Louis Cervantes Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project. He holds a bachelor of science in industrial engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia, and he serves as a board member for Ali Academy.
St. Louis American
Michael Kennedy now a Titan 100
Michael Kennedy, Jr., CEO of KAI Enterprises and The UP Companies (UPCO), has been named a 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 – a program recognizing the area’s most accomplished C-level executives for their exceptional leadership, vision and passion. As CEO of KAI (architecture, engineering and construction firm) and UPCO (electrical, carpentry and labor subcontractor services), Kennedy has successfully embraced change in the ever-evolving design and construction industry. After years of developing progressive resolutions, Kennedy managed to grow KAI’s revenue from $8 million in his first year as president to more than $55 million. He founded The UP Companies in 2011 and propelled the subcontractor’s revenue from $3.7 million in its first year to more than $70 million.
St. Louis American
Budding diversity
ViolaSTL, a cannabis dispensary outlet, is serving medicinal patients at its 2001 Olive Street location and is the only African American owned shop in the downtown St. Louis area. Dan Pettigrew, managing partner, and Jamil Taylor, director of operations, has a third teammate on the ViolaSTL owner ship team –...
St. Louis American
Lawndale Thomas named U City athletic director
The School District of University City announced the appointment of Lawndale Thomas as the District’s athletic director starting July 1, 2023. Thomas will replace current athletic director D. Matthew Brooks, who is retiring after 26 years with the District. Prior to joining the district in 2021, Thomas served as the guidance department chair/department manager at Hazelwood East High School. He was the head basketball coach for Hazelwood East High School from 2013 to 2021 and was an assistant coach last year on the University City High School Boys Basketball Team. He has a master's degree in counseling from Lindenwood University.
St. Louis American
Vashon defeats Pattonville in Sweet Hoops Showcase
Vashon High defeated Pattonville 76-61 in the featured game of the Sweet Hoops All-Girls Showcase on Saturday evening at Lutheran North. The contest of the six-game showcase event was a battle of two of the top teams in the St. Louis metro area. The Wolverines (12-3) led from start to finish as they started the game off with three consecutive 3-pointers from standout junior guards JaNyla Bush and Chantrel "Tutu" Clayton.
Comments / 0