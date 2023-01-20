Gisele Bündchen & Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Have 'Deep Personal Relationship' With No Labels

mega;@valentebrothers/instagram

Gisele Bündchen is enjoying spending time with her rumored beau Joaquim Valente , but according to a source, the duo is taking it slow and they haven't put any labels on their alleged relationship.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," an insider spilled in a report published on Friday, January 20. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who have sparked dating rumors over the last few months, were even seen vacationing together in Costa Rica after the holidays. However, the source stated her priority isn't looking for love.

Noting that Bündchen is "focused on her kids, her health and work" following her high profile divorce from NFL star Tom Brady , the source explained the model is "happy and doing really well" regardless of her relationship status.

"She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year," the source continued. "Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option."

As OK! previously reported, Bündchen and Brady announced they'd called it quits on their 13-year marriage last October.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she shared via social media at the time. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."

