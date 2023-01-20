ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen & Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Have 'Deep Personal Relationship' With No Labels

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEMrW_0kM2d5yp00
mega;@valentebrothers/instagram

Gisele Bündchen is enjoying spending time with her rumored beau Joaquim Valente , but according to a source, the duo is taking it slow and they haven't put any labels on their alleged relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4Pjt_0kM2d5yp00
mega

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," an insider spilled in a report published on Friday, January 20. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

GISELE BÜNDCHEN RETURNS TO MODELING WITH TOPLESS PHOTO MONTHS AFTER CALLING IT QUITS WITH TOM BRADY

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who have sparked dating rumors over the last few months, were even seen vacationing together in Costa Rica after the holidays. However, the source stated her priority isn't looking for love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBalM_0kM2d5yp00
@valentebrothers/instagram

Noting that Bündchen is "focused on her kids, her health and work" following her high profile divorce from NFL star Tom Brady , the source explained the model is "happy and doing really well" regardless of her relationship status.

WHERE DID THINGS GO WRONG? TOM BRADY MADE GISELE BÜNDCHEN FEEL 'NEGLECTED' & 'UNLOVED,' SUGGESTS RELATIONSHIPS EXPERT

"She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year," the source continued. "Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLJJk_0kM2d5yp00
mega

As OK! previously reported, Bündchen and Brady announced they'd called it quits on their 13-year marriage last October.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she shared via social media at the time. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."

The source spoke with People on Bündchen and Valente's budding relationship.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Feels 'Supercharged' About Her Modeling Career Following Tom Brady Divorce: Source

Gisele Bündchen is feeling better than ever about her future after her bombshell split from Tom Brady. The mother-of-two — who shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with the NFL pro — is "fit" and has been "keeping active" over the holidays as she prepares to take the next steps in revitalizing her modeling career. "She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," a source spilled. "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."GISELE BÜNDCHEN & HER JIU-JITSU INSTRUCTOR JOAQUIM VALENTE GO FOR A RUN...
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
OK! Magazine

Keke Palmer Gives Hilarious Pregnancy Update As She Enters Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is A Warrior'

Nobody is a funnier mother-to-be than Keke Palmer!During a recent appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's "Las Culturistas" podcast, the actress gave fans a hilarious update on her pregnancy journey and her predictions about what her future child will be like. "I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that," Palmer, who will be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, joked with the comedians. "Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make...
OK! Magazine

Fans Root For Shakira After Spilling Details About Gerard Piqué's Salacious Affair In New Song

Shakira's fans are going crazy for her new breakup song. After the global superstar dropped the song "BZRP Music Sessions #53" filled with juicy lyrics about the tumultuous end to her relationship with Gerard Piqué, the public praised the songstress for being honest about her broken heart. "Respect The Queen ! 👏👏👏," one user penned beneath a video clip of the anthem shared to Instagram. "Heal your wounds and may the successes continue 😍," another supportive follower penned. SHAKIRA SUBTLY SHADES EX GERARD PIQUÉ IN NEW YEAR'S DAY MESSAGE AFTER REACHING CUSTODY AGREEMENT"The best 🔥🔥🔥," another person exclaimed while another...
OK! Magazine

Holly Madison Believes 'Playboy Murders' Doc Will Change 'Preconceived Notions' People Have About Herself & The Brand

Model Holly Madison believes the upcoming doc The Playboy Murders — in which she serves as host and an executive producer — will finally change "all kinds of preconceived notions" about herself and the adult brand."I kind of feel like I was put on this earth to show people that there's nuance to a story and not everything is black and white," she spilled in a new interview. "People perceive sexuality as a dangerous thing sometimes and it can lead to a lot of blurred lines."Each episode of the show details "a different murder that somehow involved someone within the...
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER

Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
OK! Magazine

Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos

Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Admits She 'Suffers In Silence At Times': 'I'm A Human Being Like Everybody Else'

Although it's hard to believe, Jennifer Lopez has a vulnerable side too.During the red carpet premiere of Amazon Prime's Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday, January 18, the stunning star opened up about the parts of her that may not be so perfect."How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can," the award-winning artist and actor explained to a news publication at the star-studded event. JENNIFER LOPEZ DAZZLES IN GOLD AS SHE FLIES SOLO FOR 'SHOTGUN WEDDING' PREMIERE — SEE THE RED CARPET PHOTOS!"I'm not one to share my angst. I don't feel like that's...
OK! Magazine

Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi Comments On Theories Singer's Song 'Flowers' Is About Liam Hemsworth Cheating

Ever since Miley Cyrus released her track "Flowers" on ex Liam Hemsworth's January 13 birthday, fans have gone crazy speculating over easter eggs in the music video. And no one is enjoying it more than the crooner's sister Brandi Cyrus!The Hannah Montana star's older sibling discussed the hype while on the Wednesday, January 18, episode of her and Wells Adams' "Your Favorite Thing" podcast, noting, "Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok, it’s so good.""The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know....
OK! Magazine

All Loved Up! Cher Looks Smitten Cuddling Up To Young Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards During Date Night

Cher is a woman in love! On Thursday, January 19, the pop icon, 76, stepped out for a romantic date night in Los Angeles with 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards — and the pair could not seem any more smitten with each other. The loved-up duo, who rocked matching blonde hair colors and all black outfits, held hands, pulled each other in close, and burst out into a fit of giggles as they made their way past photographers during their night on the town. CHER RESPONDS TO BRITNEY SPEARS' REQUEST TO HANG OUT & EAT ICE CREAM: 'I'M TAKING...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Trashes Elvis' 'Claustrophobic' Graceland Home In Memoir: 'Interior Designer Must've Been On Acid'

It takes a lot to impress royalty.In Prince Harry's memoir, he recalled the time he visited Graceland ahead of attending a friend's wedding in America, but unlike most, he found Elvis Presley's property rather lackluster.The Duke of Sussex was accompanied by Prince William and their cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as he checked out the Tennessee hotspot."People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace, but it reminded me of the badger sett," he wrote, referencing the flat he once lived in. "Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying: The King lived here, you say? Really?"PRINCE HARRY &...
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham Trolled For 'Cosplaying A Different Career Every Week' After Styling Wife Nicole Peltz: 'So Many Icks'

Brooklyn Beckham has added "stylist" to his lengthy list of short-term resume experiences.In a recent now-viral TikTok video, the 23-year-old provided a detailed review of his wife Nicole Peltz's head-to-toe outfit — except social media users were more focused on Beckham than the brunette bombshell standing beside him."I love the little high-waisted jeans and I love like a nice tight shirt," Beckham commentated, as Peltz modeled her lavish look, which featured a leather trench coat, high-heeled black booties, body-shaping black shirt and a pair of classic blue jeans."I love the high boots, I think they're very sexy. Little Matrix jacket...
OK! Magazine

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Weight Loss Transformation Over The Years: Photos

Tammy Slaton is proving she has what it takes to drop the weight! Following years of struggling to balance her relationships with food and alcohol, as well as struggling with depression, the 1000-Lb Sisters star has made incredible progress when it comes to her health. The reality star admitted she finally hit rock bottom at the heaviest she'd ever weighed — 717lbs — and ever since, Tammy has been shedding the extra pounds at an Ohio-based rehab center where she's made some serious life changes and even sparked a new romance. '1000-LB. SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON CONFESSES SHE 'BLACKED OUT'...
OHIO STATE
OK! Magazine

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Breaks Silence After News Her Ex-Husband Don Lewis Was Found Alive In Costa Rica Goes Viral

Carole Baskin opened up on ex-husband Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance after news that he'd been found alive and well in Costa Rica in the early 2000s went viral. Baskin alleged in a recent statement that she was "not aware" of Lewis being discovered by the agency "until TK2 [Tiger King 2] aired" in late 2021. Lewis was reported missing in 1997. His abandoned truck was found near a private airfield not far from Baskin's Big Cat Sanctuary in Florida. CAROLE BASKIN SLAPS NETFLIX WITH A LAWSUIT, DEMANDS STREAMING GIANT YANK ANY FOOTAGE OF HER FROM UPCOMING 'TIGER KING' SEQUELAt the...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Declares She's In Her 'Happy Era' After Ex-Husband Kanye West Marries Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian seems like she is living her best life, despite her ex-husband Kanye West marrying Bianca Censori. On Thursday, January 19, the reality star, 42, uploaded some sexy snaps, writing, "happy era."In the photos, the Hulu star showed off her long, brown hair as she sported a white T-shirt and jeans. Of course, people loved seeing the mom-of-four — she shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with the rapper, 45 — seem so happy. Kardashian pal Khadijah Haqq wrote, "It looks damn good on you too! Stay happy Kimmie, you deserve it!" while another said, "The BEST era 😍."A...
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Disturbing' Lion's Head Gown At Paris Fashion Week: 'This Is So Wrong'

Kylie Jenner didn't win any brownie points with her fans after stepping out with a life-sized faux lion's head attached to her gown at Paris Fashion Week.On Sunday, January 22, The Kardashians star attended the Schiaparelli show wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso — a look that didn't go over well with the public.Kardashian shared a carousel from the event on Monday, January 22, captioning her Instagram post: "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST."KYLIE JENNER & DAUGHTER STORMI WEBSTER SING ALONG TO TRAVIS SCOTT IN ADORABLE NEW TIKTOK"wow i loved wearing this faux...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Pens Emotional Tribute To Son Jacob For His Birthday: 'My Sunshine'

Carrie Underwood is one proud mama! The country superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, January 22, to wish her 4-year-old son, Jacob, a happy birthday along with a sweet throwback from his infant days — and she gave insight as to how they celebrated the big milestone. "This was yesterday…and now you are 4. 😩 Happy birthday, sweet Jake…my sunshine!!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks, @iveycakestore for the adorable and delicious cake! You guys are the best! 🥳🎉🎈," Carrie wrote alongside a photo of her and husband Mike...
OK! Magazine

Gwendlyn Brown Beams Next To Fiancée Beatriz Queiroz After Weighing In On Meri Abuse Claims

While her parents' relationship and overall polygamous family dynamic is falling apart, Gwendlyn Brown appears to be doing better than ever in the love department.Days after doubling down on her brother Paedon's claims of abuse against Sister Wives star Meri Brown, the 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody rubbed her happy romance in the Brown family members' faces.On Thursday, January 19, Gwendlyn shared a beaming selfie to Instagram of her and fiancée Beatriz Queiroz standing outside at a snowy parking lot.'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN 'ACTIVELY LOOKING' FOR A NEW WIFE AFTER SPLITS FROM CHRISTINE, JANELLE & MERI: SOURCE"still haven't...
OK! Magazine

Alec Baldwin Edits Instagram Post Of Wife Hilaria & Son After Fans Dub His Caption 'Creepy' And 'Disgusting'

The drama keeps on coming for Alec Baldwin. Just a few days after the actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter after accidentally fatally shooting someone on the set of Rust, social media users ridiculed him his most recent Instagram post.On Sunday, January 22, the 30 Rock alum weirded out fans when he shared a photo of his and wife Hilaria Baldwin's son Leo, 6, giving her a back rub, as he captioned the snap, "The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy."Followers flocked to the comments section to point out his awkward choice of words, with one penning,...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Clarifies On Confusing Justin Timberlake Post: 'It Is What It Is'

Britney Spears is addressing her confusing, since-deleted post of her and Justin Timberlake from back when they dated in the early 2000s. After sending the internet into a frenzy over her upload consisting of the exes playing basketball together in matching white and red uniforms, the princess of pop put the rumors to rest, telling her concerned fans that there was no deep meaning behind the post. BRITNEY SPEARS 'WONDERS WHAT ATTENTION FEELS LIKE' AFTER DRUNKEN RESTAURANT MELTDOWN(Spears also teased that she got a new tattoo while in Hawaii last weekend shortly after sharing her throwback, leading many to wonder...
HAWAII STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

186K+
Followers
6K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy