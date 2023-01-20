PHOENIX — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced an additional executive order as part of her First 100 Days Initiative, which outlines the first 100 actions she will take as Governor to help build an Arizona for everyone. The action announced today establishes the Independent Prison Oversight Commission created to improve transparency and accountability of Arizona’s corrections system with the goal of issuing a preliminary report by November 15, 2023, outlining initial findings and recommendations.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO