North Carolina State

islandfreepress.org

Federal comment period extended for North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application

The National Marine Fisheries Service is extending the public comment period on its Dec. 22, 2022, notice of receipt of North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery, per an update from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
newsfromthestates.com

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
ednc.org

Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’

Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
wraltechwire.com

Guest opinion: Megadeals, economic fruit baskets overflowing with millions in tax subsidies aren’t best way to grow NC economy

Editor’s note: Thom Ruhe is president and CEO of NC IDEA, an economic development foundation and organization focusing on the entrepreneurial economy that is based in Durham. Note to readers: WRAL TechWire would like to hear from you about views expressed by our contributors. Please send email to: info@wraltechwire.com.
ocracokeobserver.com

N.C. Ferry Division to host four job fairs

MANNS HARBOR – People throughout eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a rewarding career as the North Carolina Ferry Division hosts four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. “This year, we want to show potential applicants that there...
nsjonline.com

State Superintendent rolls out Operation Polaris 2.0

RALEIGH — North Carolina State Superintendent Catherine Truitt rolled out updates and some revisions last week to her signature Operation Polaris plan. “Operation Polaris continues to serve as a long-term, proactive and forward-thinking vision for education in the state and one that evolves to fit the challenges and changes facing the state’s public schools,” Truitt said in a statement. “Many initiatives outlined in the first iteration of Operation Polaris are well underway and others, such as strengthening literacy and workforce development, have been enhanced or added as our work to date has led us to new solutions.”
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

In North Carolina, a lesson on the pitfalls of the energy transition

Tyler Norris of Cypress Creek Renewables and Steve Levitas of Pine Gate Renewables joined Episode 32 of the Factor This! podcast to discuss the Duke Energy Carbon Plan in North Carolina and what it means for the implementation of another historic climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
