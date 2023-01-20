Read full article on original website
borderbelt.org
Major expansion planned for business park in southeastern North Carolina
The developer of a business park in southeastern North Carolina plans to invest $15 million to nearly double the park’s warehouse space, paving the way for more companies to move in and create jobs. Cameron Management made the decision last week to expand International Logistics Park, which spans 1,100...
islandfreepress.org
Federal comment period extended for North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application
The National Marine Fisheries Service is extending the public comment period on its Dec. 22, 2022, notice of receipt of North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery, per an update from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
newsfromthestates.com
A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch
1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
ednc.org
Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’
Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
wraltechwire.com
Guest opinion: Megadeals, economic fruit baskets overflowing with millions in tax subsidies aren’t best way to grow NC economy
Editor’s note: Thom Ruhe is president and CEO of NC IDEA, an economic development foundation and organization focusing on the entrepreneurial economy that is based in Durham. Note to readers: WRAL TechWire would like to hear from you about views expressed by our contributors. Please send email to: info@wraltechwire.com.
Child Care Stabilization Program: Over $650 million for NC families for children's education and care
It won't be wrong to say that children living in financially strong and fit families are likely to remain healthy, succeed at school and college and become self-sufficient and confident when they grow up.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.Photo byAvinash KumaronUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
RALEIGH, N.C. — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”. After...
ocracokeobserver.com
N.C. Ferry Division to host four job fairs
MANNS HARBOR – People throughout eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a rewarding career as the North Carolina Ferry Division hosts four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. “This year, we want to show potential applicants that there...
North Carolina crypto mine drives residents away over 'insane' noise, electric grid concerns
Murphy resident Mike Lugiewicz explained how the cryptocurrency mine in his rural North Carolina town is forcing him to relocate over the noise and power concerns.
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
nsjonline.com
State Superintendent rolls out Operation Polaris 2.0
RALEIGH — North Carolina State Superintendent Catherine Truitt rolled out updates and some revisions last week to her signature Operation Polaris plan. “Operation Polaris continues to serve as a long-term, proactive and forward-thinking vision for education in the state and one that evolves to fit the challenges and changes facing the state’s public schools,” Truitt said in a statement. “Many initiatives outlined in the first iteration of Operation Polaris are well underway and others, such as strengthening literacy and workforce development, have been enhanced or added as our work to date has led us to new solutions.”
I'm Broke and Desperately Need My Inheritance—What Should I Do?
"In the meantime, I am broke and incredibly annoyed that the New Jersey pension department is doing absolutely nothing to try and give me any other options."
Fact check: Are we really overcounting COVID hospital admissions, deaths in NC, across US?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For COVID-19 patients at this stage of the pandemic, there’s one subtle but important difference that should be clear: Being hospitalized with the virus is not the same thing as being hospitalized because of it. But is the line between those two classifications being blurred? And is that leading to unreliable […]
WLOS.com
'Our schools are severely underfunded:' NC ranks near bottom of public education funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report gives North Carolina an F grade when it comes to funding public education. "Making the Grade: How Fair is School Funding in your State" was released by the Education Law Center in December. The report ranks North Carolina near the very bottom...
Pursuits by NC state troopers skyrocket 130% in four years; expert questions vague policy
The number of pursuits initiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol has more than doubled in the last four years — from 454 chases in 2019 to 1,048 last year — and the agency has been unable to pinpoint specific reasons for the dramatic increase. The Highway Patrol...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
In North Carolina, a lesson on the pitfalls of the energy transition
Tyler Norris of Cypress Creek Renewables and Steve Levitas of Pine Gate Renewables joined Episode 32 of the Factor This! podcast to discuss the Duke Energy Carbon Plan in North Carolina and what it means for the implementation of another historic climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
