Marco Island, FL

Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected.

Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.

Boaters in the area didn’t have to deal with the detour. They floated under the bridge as it was getting fixed.

Two days ago, the city shut the bridge down amid structural issues that they said made it too dangerous.

“We went over the bridge, and then the next day it was closed. Thank god nothing happened and we were all safe, ” said Lisa Goldstein.

The bridge repairs were finished by 5:00 p.m. It’s now open for everyone to use.

The Florida Department of Transportation still plans to replace the 56-year-old bridge, which could start this summer.

The project will cost about $3.5 million.

