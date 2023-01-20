ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Southern California Weather Force

Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps Released

Southern California Weather Force has issued an Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch effective now for this Thursday, January 26, 2023 for a secondary round of strong Santa Ana Winds. These winds will come from a different direction than due north so some of you that are seeing them now will not see these so you will need to read on for details and see the maps …
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire

(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Small brush fire burns in Malibu

A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
MALIBU, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for upcoming gusty winds, starting Sunday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 2 p.m. During this time, Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up, increasing the potential for gusty and dusty conditions across the Coachella Valley. Here's a look at wind conditions The post First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday appeared first on KESQ.
SANTA ANA, CA
onscene.tv

One Ejected After Fiery Rollover Crash | Huntington Beach

LOCATION: Intersection of Gothard St. and Edinger Ave. Just before midnight Friday night, a report of a two car collision was made at the intersection of Gothard Street and Edinger Avenue in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from the Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments found the two...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA

