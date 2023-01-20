Read full article on original website
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
danapointtimes.com
Dana Hills Girls Water Polo Can’t Break San Clemente Hold on South Coast League
DANA POINT – The San Clemente girls water polo program has not lost a South Coast League game since 2016, with the Tritons blowing away nearly every opponent by double-digits in the last three seasons. Dana Hills didn’t break that league streak or their decade-plus streak against San Clemente,...
Strong Santa Ana Winds Forecast Tonight into Monday, Again Thursday
Strong north to northeast Santa Ana winds were forecast in the San Diego County area Sunday night into Monday and again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Areas of frost were expected in wind-sheltered valleys each night through the middle of the week, forecasters said. Most local temperatures Sunday...
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps Released
Southern California Weather Force has issued an Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch effective now for this Thursday, January 26, 2023 for a secondary round of strong Santa Ana Winds. These winds will come from a different direction than due north so some of you that are seeing them now will not see these so you will need to read on for details and see the maps …
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
Winds lessen into Monday afternoon, but Santa Ana winds will get stronger midweek
Winds are lessening and shifting more to Ventura County Monday. The post Winds lessen into Monday afternoon, but Santa Ana winds will get stronger midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; Details
Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …
nbcpalmsprings.com
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill Heading to Santa Ana
This will be the third location for Haralambous and Ghazi
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
sanclementetimes.com
Dana Wharf Whale Report: Gray Whale Cow, Calf Pairs Continue Along Coast, plus Patches the Dolphin and Dolphin Stampedes
Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log. Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:. As we enter further...
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
Snowy owl leaves Cypress neighborhood after weeks of captivating spectators
The celebrity owl left the Cypress neighborhood it chose to roost in, and it also left behind a lot of questions.
KTLA.com
Small brush fire burns in Malibu
A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for upcoming gusty winds, starting Sunday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 2 p.m. During this time, Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up, increasing the potential for gusty and dusty conditions across the Coachella Valley. Here's a look at wind conditions The post First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
One Ejected After Fiery Rollover Crash | Huntington Beach
LOCATION: Intersection of Gothard St. and Edinger Ave. Just before midnight Friday night, a report of a two car collision was made at the intersection of Gothard Street and Edinger Avenue in the city of Huntington Beach. Arriving units from the Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments found the two...
Woman Dies in Garden Grove Storm Drain
A woman died in a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said Monday.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
