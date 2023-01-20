ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Herald

Ebony J Media celebrates 7-year anniversary helping businesses

“I have dedicated my entire life to promoting, inspiring and educating others. Ebony J Media isn’t just my business, it’s my calling.” says radio personality 1003 RNB cincy Jeffonia “Ms. Ebony J” Wynn during her 7 Years In Business Mixer Celebration at First Financial Bank.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio man finds new way to compete after losing legs

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man and his family are celebrating five years of life after his heart stopped and he began a long road back to health and activity. In 2018, Devon Spivey's heart stopped for 90 minutes but was revived at UC Medical Center. Spivey ended up losing...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Amberley Village

Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Amberley Village so unique -- click on the video above!. Named after Amberley, a village in England, Amberley Village is full of charm, and such a hidden gem here in Greater Cincinnati. Amberley was designated a Tree...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Retired lawyer pursues love of writing

Middletown native focuses on things he knows. Writers just starting out, are generally encouraged to write about what they know. By incorporating their real-life experiences into their craft, the words often ring truer, and the stories are more meaningful.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
districtadministration.com

School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents

A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

STAY INFORMED: Latest school delays and closings

MIAMI VALLEY — Some area schools in the Miami Valley are closing Monday morning due to the weather conditions. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:. In the free WHIO Weather App in the...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH

