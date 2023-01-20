Read full article on original website
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Following Damar Hamlin incident, attention shifts to first responder mental health
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In the midst of “Who Dey” chants and tailgate toasts, Amy Foley and Lt. Jim Petry of the Tri-State Peer Support Team got the chance to share their mission with Cincinnati fans. With the scene of Damar Hamlin’s Monday Night Football collapse still...
Cincinnati Herald
Ebony J Media celebrates 7-year anniversary helping businesses
“I have dedicated my entire life to promoting, inspiring and educating others. Ebony J Media isn’t just my business, it’s my calling.” says radio personality 1003 RNB cincy Jeffonia “Ms. Ebony J” Wynn during her 7 Years In Business Mixer Celebration at First Financial Bank.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio man finds new way to compete after losing legs
CINCINNATI — An Ohio man and his family are celebrating five years of life after his heart stopped and he began a long road back to health and activity. In 2018, Devon Spivey's heart stopped for 90 minutes but was revived at UC Medical Center. Spivey ended up losing...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Amberley Village
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Amberley Village so unique -- click on the video above!. Named after Amberley, a village in England, Amberley Village is full of charm, and such a hidden gem here in Greater Cincinnati. Amberley was designated a Tree...
dayton.com
Retired lawyer pursues love of writing
Middletown native focuses on things he knows. Writers just starting out, are generally encouraged to write about what they know. By incorporating their real-life experiences into their craft, the words often ring truer, and the stories are more meaningful.
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
districtadministration.com
School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents
A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Local corrections center focusing more on security and higher-risk offenders
The River City Correctional Center's executive director said the facility is focusing more on security and higher risk offenders. Scott McVey said the facility is using new tools to monitor inmates.
Fox 19
Fashion Statement: Superstar dads talk Joe, Ja’Marr connection, swag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make jaws drop with their on the field, but it’s their fashion off the field that is turning heads. FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch talked with the fathers of the Cincinnati star duo about the Burrow-Uno connection. See a spelling...
Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
STAY INFORMED: Latest school delays and closings
MIAMI VALLEY — Some area schools in the Miami Valley are closing Monday morning due to the weather conditions. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:. In the free WHIO Weather App in the...
Spike named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records
An Ohio chihuahua is now a world record holder. Guinness World Records declared Spike the oldest living dog. The Preble County pup celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10. Pebbles, who lived in South Carolina, was the original record holder and lived to the ripe old age of 22 before dying in October.
World record: Oldest dog alive found in Preble County
Spike the chihuahua mix was born in November of 1999 and currently lives with the Kimbal family in Camden, Ohio. On Dec. 7, 2022, Guinness World Records verified that Spike was at least 23 years and 7 days old.
Fox 19
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
Cincinnati Herald
Dhana Bradley Donaldson was Executive Director of the Arts Consortium of Cincinnati
It is with tremendous sadness and shock that we acknowledge the passing of Mrs. Dhana Bradley Donaldson on Friday, November 11, 2022. She leaves behind a legacy of Beauty, Grace, Creativity, Generosity, and a Love of God that continues to enrich all who knew her and many who did not.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Top 9 places to eat Buffalo wings in the Tri-State
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to crush the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs. In solidarity with the Bengals, here are 9 places around the Tri-State to crush some Buffalo wings.
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
