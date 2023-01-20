Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Related
Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest
DENVER (AP) — A man who says he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teen by his Catholic priest more than two decades ago filed a lawsuit against the now-defrocked priest and the Archdiocese of Denver on Thursday, taking advantage of a recently passed law that allows victims to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired.
Longmont police report: Jan. 22, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Understanding who gets to choose Rep. Bernett’s replacement
The process to replace a state representative who resigned from office takes place next week, but the constitution of the committee to select her replacement was determined long before she resigned. House District 12 Rep. Tracey Bernett resigned from her position Jan. 8, the day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session...
Space infrastructure startup chooses Colorado for headquarters
Governor Polis and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced that ThinkOrbital, a space infrastructure startup, has selected Colorado for its headquarters. In Colorado, ThinkOrbital will conduct research and development for its scalable, affordable, and autonomously assembled space structures, the ThinkPlatform, that will accelerate the commercialization of the new space economy and advance Colorado’s growing role in that transformation.
Breaking: Reward increases again for info on Life Choices attack
The FBI has once again upped the reward for information related to an attack against Life Choices in Longmont, now connecting it to a nationwide series of attacks against reproductive health service facilities. The bureau is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and...
DP Dough delivery driver arrested
OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
State enrollment data shows fewer students in Colorado schools
The number of Colorado public school students dropped this school year — for the second time in the last three years. The first drop was in the fall of 2020, just after the pandemic had started. Last school year, enrollment seemed to recover slightly, though it remained below pre-pandemic levels. This fall, student enrollment again decreased to near 2020 levels, with a total of 883,264 students in preschool through 12th grade.
da Silva, Simpson's 3 help Colorado top Washington St. 58-55
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, KJ Simpson hit a straight-away 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Colorado beat Washington State 58-55 Sunday. Colorado (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 12-0 all time at home against the...
Viola Anderson
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Viola Anderson in Strongsville, OH, who passed away on January 4, 2023, at the age of 88, leaving to mourn family and friends. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. Viola...
Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles struck within 24 hours
Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles were hit by drivers within the past 24 hours on Colorado roadways during the recent winter storm after failing to slow down, or move over when they saw emergency vehicles on the shoulder or stopped. The two separate incidents took place in Douglas County and...
Longmont development recovering from pandemic lull
Looking at building permit numbers in Longmont for the last three years, the thing that most jumped out to the city’s planning director was the effect of the pandemic on development. Glen Van Nimwegan highlighted the drop in permits issued between 2020 and 2021 — from 5,736 down to...
Nuggets star Porter Jr.'s brother arrested after fatal crash
DENVER (AP) — University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets' star Michael Porter Jr., smelled of alcohol and and had slurred speech when he was arrested following a fatal crash in Denver, police said in a court document released Monday. Porter ran a red...
Longmont-based financial firm named among top private companies in Colorado
Parents Sean and Jocelyn Gilligan started a financial services consulting firm in the garage of their Longmont home, and seven years later, that business has been named among the Top 200 Private Companies by ColoradoBiz magazine. The list ranks the top businesses in the state by revenue. The couple always...
RTD hosting open house on FasTracks extension to Longmont
Interested community members can attend an open house about the FasTracks line extension that is supposed to reach Longmont one day. FasTracks is the Regional Transportation District’s voter-approved transit expansion program that began in 2004. Part of that plan is to build commuter rail service from Denver Union Station to Boulder, terminating in Longmont.
I-25 North Express Lanes Project hits major milestones in 2022; lots more slated for this year
As 2022 comes to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
Visit Longmont names new director
Visit Longmont is Longmont’s tourism organization. The group announced Sarah Leonard as its new executive director. Leonard currently resides in Alaska where she served as the president and CEO at the Alaska Travel Industry Association for the past 20 years. Bitten by the travel bug while in college, Leonard...
Longmont fire calls increase in 2022
Longmont Fire Services received 547 more calls in 2022 than the average from the previous several years, according to new statistics released by the department. The number represents a 4.63% increase — crews were called to 11,822 incidents in 2022, the data shows. “That’s a decent increase,” Longmont Fire...
Monday's Scores
Front Range Baptist 37, Mile High Adventist Academy 16. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Co-op offers all-expense-paid youth trips for students
Each summer, United Power selects local students from high schools with its service territory to represent the cooperative for a week in the mountains of northwest Colorado at the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp or on an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. These trips provide...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0