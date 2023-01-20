ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

The Longmont Leader

Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest

DENVER (AP) — A man who says he was repeatedly sexually abused as a teen by his Catholic priest more than two decades ago filed a lawsuit against the now-defrocked priest and the Archdiocese of Denver on Thursday, taking advantage of a recently passed law that allows victims to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Jan. 22, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Space infrastructure startup chooses Colorado for headquarters

Governor Polis and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced that ThinkOrbital, a space infrastructure startup, has selected Colorado for its headquarters. In Colorado, ThinkOrbital will conduct research and development for its scalable, affordable, and autonomously assembled space structures, the ThinkPlatform, that will accelerate the commercialization of the new space economy and advance Colorado’s growing role in that transformation.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

DP Dough delivery driver arrested

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On Sept. 20, 2022, Serigne Fallou Seye was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping (F2), Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault (F4), Unlawful Sexual Contact (M1), False Imprisonment (M2) and No Operators License (TIA). At that time, Mr. Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in Boulder as a delivery driver. It is alleged that on this date he had inappropriate sexual contact with a CU student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. On Dec. 3, 2022, Mr. Seye was also charged with Harassment after contacting a second CU female student at DP Dough.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

State enrollment data shows fewer students in Colorado schools

The number of Colorado public school students dropped this school year — for the second time in the last three years. The first drop was in the fall of 2020, just after the pandemic had started. Last school year, enrollment seemed to recover slightly, though it remained below pre-pandemic levels. This fall, student enrollment again decreased to near 2020 levels, with a total of 883,264 students in preschool through 12th grade.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Viola Anderson

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Viola Anderson in Strongsville, OH, who passed away on January 4, 2023, at the age of 88, leaving to mourn family and friends. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. Viola...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
The Longmont Leader

RTD hosting open house on FasTracks extension to Longmont

Interested community members can attend an open house about the FasTracks line extension that is supposed to reach Longmont one day. FasTracks is the Regional Transportation District’s voter-approved transit expansion program that began in 2004. Part of that plan is to build commuter rail service from Denver Union Station to Boulder, terminating in Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

I-25 North Express Lanes Project hits major milestones in 2022; lots more slated for this year

As 2022 comes to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Visit Longmont names new director

Visit Longmont is Longmont’s tourism organization. The group announced Sarah Leonard as its new executive director. Leonard currently resides in Alaska where she served as the president and CEO at the Alaska Travel Industry Association for the past 20 years. Bitten by the travel bug while in college, Leonard...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont fire calls increase in 2022

Longmont Fire Services received 547 more calls in 2022 than the average from the previous several years, according to new statistics released by the department. The number represents a 4.63% increase — crews were called to 11,822 incidents in 2022, the data shows. “That’s a decent increase,” Longmont Fire...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Co-op offers all-expense-paid youth trips for students

Each summer, United Power selects local students from high schools with its service territory to represent the cooperative for a week in the mountains of northwest Colorado at the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp or on an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. These trips provide...
COLORADO STATE
