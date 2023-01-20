Read full article on original website
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Diner called 'Woke' caused absolute chaos among conservativesAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
wamc.org
Marijuana retailers in Springfield see 2023 as a 'hard year'
The five-year old legal marijuana industry in Massachusetts is closing in on $4 billion in total sales, but the boom times may be over. Falling cannabis prices resulting from a big increase in wholesale supply and more retail competition will put pressure on their bottom lines, representatives of marijuana businesses in Springfield told City Councilors earlier this month.
MGM CEO agrees not enough has been done in Springfield through Community Host Agreement
Concerns over MGM Springfield's adherence to its community-host agreement with the City of Springfield reached the very top of the food chain at MGM Resorts International.
New Trader Joe’s grocery store opening in CT in February 2023
Trader Joe’s, a nationally beloved grocery store chain, is expanding its reach in New England yet again — and this time, its new location is just 15 minutes outside of Hartford, Connecticut. A new Trader Joe’s is set to open in Glastonbury, Conn. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at...
Nearly 30-year-old Latino restaurant opens 2nd location in Massachusetts
A new food venue opened at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley.
In-person sports betting to launch at Mass. casinos 10 a.m. on Jan. 31
Casinos in Massachusetts will officially be able to accept in-person bets on sporting events starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after regulators approved a start time during a meeting Friday morning. There are fewer than two weeks left before in-person betting goes live, and regulators said they are...
Ice sculptures on display in downtown Springfield
The 6th Annual Ice Sculpture Invasion is taking place this upcoming week alongside the Red Sox Winter Weekend.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
Westfield receives funding to assist moderate-income residents with food and heat
The City of Westfield announced $500,000 in funding was awarded to assist moderate-income residents to afford basic grocery and home heating needs.
Auto Parts Swap ‘n Sell takes place at Eastern States Exposition
New England's largest indoor automotive swap meet featuring hundreds of vendors returned to the Eastern States Exposition this weekend.
Portion of Main Street in South Hadley closed
There are several streets that will be closed until 1:30 p.m. on Monday in South Hadley.
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Yankee Candle owner Newell Brands cuts 13% of its workforce, will close Deerfield office
DEERFIELD — Newell Brands, owners of Yankee Candle, announced Monday that it will cut 13% of its global work force and close Yankee Candle’s corporate offices in South Deerfield. Newell is also closing its offices in Boca Raton, Florida, CEO Ravi Saligram told employees in a message posted...
Westfield Air Show announces featured performers
The Westfield International Air Show announced a list of performers for the two-day event in May at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
Portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield closed due to down trees
A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.
westernmassnews.com
1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to invest his prize
A $1 million lottery prize winner came forward to claim their cash on Jan. 12. But, they told the Massachusetts State Lottery, they don’t plan on spending it — at least not right away. Robert Mathews of Blackstone won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket called...
