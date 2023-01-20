ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

wamc.org

Marijuana retailers in Springfield see 2023 as a 'hard year'

The five-year old legal marijuana industry in Massachusetts is closing in on $4 billion in total sales, but the boom times may be over. Falling cannabis prices resulting from a big increase in wholesale supply and more retail competition will put pressure on their bottom lines, representatives of marijuana businesses in Springfield told City Councilors earlier this month.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
westernmassnews.com

1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

