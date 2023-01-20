Read full article on original website
Mass. to revisit whether to set limits for numbers of patients assigned to a nurse
BOSTON — It’s a fight that never ended, even when Massachusetts voters defeated a 2018 ballot question that would have set limits to the number of patients assigned to hospital nurses. That fight, called a matter of life and death by the nurses who work bedside in the...
nepm.org
As ER waits stretch for days, Massachusetts turns to in-home care for children's mental health
It was around 2 a.m. on Oct. 24 when a mom named Carmen realized her 12-year-old daughter was in danger and needed help. Haley wasn’t in her room — or anywhere in the house. Carmen used an app on her phone to locate Haley. She was moving along a main street in their central Massachusetts community. Carmen’s mind raced to scary possibilities.
Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters
Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
capecod.com
State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
Interest-free loans for home accessibility improvements available to Massachusetts residents
A state-funded program that offers interest-free loans is available to homeowners in need of accessibility improvements to their homes.
WCVB
Some Massachusetts lawmakers look to rescind approved electricity price hikes
BOSTON — If you've noticed a big jump in your electric bill this winter, you're not the only one. Now, some Massachusetts lawmakers want to try to roll back the rate hikes recently granted to the utilities. Last fall, Massachusetts regulators agreed to let Eversource raise electric rates by...
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
hot969boston.com
10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces
Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Baker tapped nearly 170 for state boards and panels during his final weeks in office
In the weeks before he left Beacon Hill, former governor Charlie Baker installed nearly 170 people on state boards and commissions, moves that could extend the Republican’s influence for years even as his Democratic successor seeks to make her imprint on the state’s bureaucracy. The slew of 11th-hour...
WCVB
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault
BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
WBUR
Experts discuss missing Massachusetts woman's story, domestic abuse and media coverage
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 20. Yasmin Amer is our host. The case of Ana Walshe, a mother from Cohasset who went missing and whose husband is charged with her murder, has dominated headlines for the last three weeks. We look at the legal aspect, the media coverage, and the thread of domestic violence that winds through Walshe's case.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
NECN
Former Massachusetts State Senate President Thomas F. Birmingham Dies at 73
Thomas F. Birmingham, a former Massachusetts State Senate President, died at 73 on Friday, according to The Boston Globe. He was President of the Massachusetts State Senate from 1996 until 2002. “Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect...
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
A list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts
If You See ANY Of These 3 Bugs In MA, Just Squash Them!
I am the first to admit this: I ALWAYS hated insects in any way, shape or form. Anything from germ-carrying flies to blood-sucking mosquitoes who thrive on coming at me when least expected. They truly are nature's pests, creepy, crawly and absolutely disgusting in my eyes. Ticks are another breed I detest due to their capability of bringing Lyme Disease to humans. Mosquitoes tend to pass the West Nile virus which can be fatal for some who are bitten. I'll give two exceptions: Honeybees and ladybugs pass muster. Bay State residents, pay heed: Here are a trio of species that you need to dispose of, IMMEDIATELY!
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
